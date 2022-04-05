Menu
Jerry Woody
Woody, Jerry

February 14, 1941 - April 2, 2022

Mr. Jerry Woody, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his residence Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born in Forsyth County on February 14, 1941. Jerry loved being with family and friends, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. He loved going to the beach and riding his Harley Davidson with his wife, Jo, who was the love of his life for over 53 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Stella Woody, and brother, Robert Woody. He is survived by his wife, Jo; children, J.D. Woody (Michelle), Jeff Woody (Crystal) and Crystal Woody; grandchildren, Austin Woody (Lauren), Ashley Stoltz (Brad), Kaylee Woody, Nicholas Woody, Liam Woody-O'Sullivan, and Vanessa; seven great-grandchildren; and a very special fur buddy, Sophie. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at First Wesleyan Church, Winston-Salem, with Pastor Ernest Plemmons officiating. Committal will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 5, 2022.
