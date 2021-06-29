Eaton, Jesse Lee



July 31, 1935 - June 23, 2021



Mr. Jesse Lee Eaton (Jimmy), 85, a native of Winston-Salem, NC, was born to the late Jesse Anthony and Ruby Brown on July 13, 1935. Early Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, Jesse quietly and peacefully was called home to eternal rest. He received his education from WSFCS and retired from Winston-Salem Housing Authority. Jesse loved classic cars, enjoyed football, listening to music and reading the Bible. Jesse touched the lives of many people. He had a humble heart and believed in serving those he deeply cared about. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by two of his children, Debra Clark and Roland Eaton. Jesse leaves to cherish his love and memories to his devoted wife of 63 years, Shirley B. Eaton. He is survived by four daughters: Sharon (Timothy) Jones, Beverly and Trena Eaton, Brenda Ellis of Long Beach CA; four sons, Kenneth (Sherry) Eaton, Larry (Patricia) Smith, Michael Eaton, all of Winston-Salem, and Jesse Smith of Far Rockaway, New York; god-son, Robert (Lisa) Myers; grandchildren, Kevin Vaughn, Jr., Lakesha Eaton, Shereka (Lee) Leslie, Justin Eaton, Charlene Moses, Lamonta Clark, Marquis (Anissia) Scales, Michael Brown, Jason, Jamel Samuels, Kendra Samuels-Eaton, Derrick Eaton, Kenneth Eaton, Jr., Alicia, Jasmin, Andre' and Jenisha Smith; great-grandchildren, Dezmond, Donovan, Keiyara, Tyler, Amir, Zaniya, Zaleya, and Charity, Chris, Jervey, Javaris; cousins, Brenda Galloway and Linda (David) Moore, Don (Amanda) Galloway and Monica (Chris) Finley of Oklahoma City; sister-in-law, Ozella Alston; devoted nephews, James Bray and Cassius Gwyn; a devoted friend, June Rorie; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Funeral will be conducted Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:00pm from Douthit's. Family will receive friends at 11:30am, and interment will follow in Gardens of Memory. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.