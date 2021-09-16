Webb, Jr., Jesse "Jake" Alton
January 12, 1944 - September 13, 2021
Mr. Jesse "Jake" Alton Webb, Jr., 77, died Monday, September 13, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel. Rev. Philip Kuntz will officiate. Masks will be required.
Jake was born January 12, 1944 in Greenville, SC to the late Jess A. Webb, Sr. and Nell "Smiles" Jacobs Webb. He graduated from Page High School in Greensboro and attended UNC Chapel Hill before graduating from Guilford College in Greensboro. Jake was a certified public accountant in both industry and private accounting. He was active in the Greensboro Jaycees for many years and served a term as treasurer. A former member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, where he was an elder, youth leader and member of the choir, he currently was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, where he sang in the choir. He was preceded in death by a step-son, Derek Boles.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Webb of Winston-Salem; children: Elizabeth Webb Drummond and husband Danny, Michael Webb and wife Katherine, David Webb and wife Lea; step-daughter, Kristi Adams and husband Sam; brothers: Tom Webb, Andy Webb and wife Carolyn; sister, Frances Brown and husband Terry; and eight grandchildren: Chloe and Celia Fesmire, Dawson, Logan and Lauryn Webb, Sam and Eli Adams, and Kaylen Boles.
We would also like to acknowledge Dr. Sara Atwater for the wonderful care given to Jake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.
Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel
Greensboro, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.