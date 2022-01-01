Ring, Jessee Bascom
May 14, 1944 - December 29, 2021
RING
WINSTON-SALEM
Jessee Bascom Ring, 77, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Trellis Supportive Care. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Jessee was born in Castlewood, VA to Robert W. and Reda Nash Ring. He retired from Forsyth County Tax Administration after 30 dedicated years of service. Dad truly enjoyed the camaraderie and the friendships that were formed during his years in the Tax department. After retirement, he operated his own landscaping business with his brother-in-law Allen Ogburn and also worked for 15 years at Home Depot. Dad loved his family dearly and especially his grandchildren. He served his country proudly in the US Army Reserves. Jessee was a former member of Providence Moravian Church, a charter member of North Side Baptist Church and most recently attended Oak Summit United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Jessee is preceded in death by his 7 brothers: Bill, Carlyle, Jimmie, Bobbie and Ray Ring, and Elmer and Delmer Goff; and 4 sisters: Pauline Addington, Joyce Kiser, Dorothy Sim and Kate Holbrook.
Jessee is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Connie Bowman Ring; 3 sons: Rodd (Stephanie), Todd (Tracey) and Jason (Ronda); 6 grandchildren: Garrett, Kaitlyn, Wesley, Benjamin-Thomas, Austin and Cameron; 5 sisters: Eva "Sister" Jarrett, Erma Ogburn, Betty Kirby, Frances Wills, and Debby Presnell.
There will be a 2pm graveside service Monday, January 3, 2022 at Rosebud Christian Church Cemetery.
Mr. Ring will lie in state Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1-5 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home Walnut Cove.
Memorials may be made to Rosebud Christian Church c/o the Cemetery Fund, 1918 Rosebud Rd, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or to Albertson Parkinson's Research Foundation (APRF), 6987 Flint Hill Rd, Sophia, NC 27350.
