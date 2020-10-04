McRary, Jessica Nicole (Gray)
September 1, 1983 - September 27, 2020
WINSTON-SALEM - Jessica Nicole (Gray) McRary passed away 27 September, 2020 at her home in Winston-Salem.
She was born 1 September, 1983 in Radcliffe, KY and had resided in the Piedmont Triad area since 2003. As her children began their education, she too began her formal education. She fulfilled a lifelong desire to help others through nursing by enrolling at ECPI and obtained a Certified Medical Assistant degree and was on the Dean's List, while maintaining her family's home in Archdale. Her heart was about serving others in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents SFC Scotty D. Gray, US Army (Ret) and Mary Denise Williams.
She is survived by her three children, Miranda McRary, Taryn McRary and their father Shane McRary of Louisiana, and Alana Lovings, her father and Jessica's partner, Matthew Lovings of their home in Winston-Salem; two sisters, Staci (Gray) Haley of Colorado and Ashley Gray of Kentucky; step-sister Emily Nydell; step-brother Tommy Johnston; her grandfather, affectionately known as "Farmer" of Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Brookelynne, Brieanna, Jonathan and Zachary; her step-mother Renée Gray; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins from both sides of her family.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Steve McSwain officiating. There will be an opportunity for family and friends to share their love for Jessica immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Jessica's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a random act of kindness in her honor or donations to Hope Baptist Food Pantry in Archdale, NC.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263