Samuels, Jessica



July 12, 1989 - March 4, 2021



Miss Jessica Helen-Ann Samuels was born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 12, 1989 to the late Donald R. Samuels and Cathy Brim Samuels. She was a graduate of Glenn High School and attended Forsyth Technical Community College. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a customer service representative for Ralph Lauren but her most important job was that as mother to her daughter, Summer. Jessica passed away on March 4, 2021 at Wesley Long Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Donald R. Archie. Jessica is survived by her daughter, Summer N. Samuels; her mother, Cathy B. Samuels; brothers: Donald R. Samuels, Jr., Emmanuel Williams, III, Artemas M. Williams, Antonia Archie and Tim Deberry; uncles: Jack Samuels, William Samuels and David Brim; nieces: Ashanti Williams, Armani Williams, Anisa Williams and Natalie Samuels; nephew, Artemas M. Williams, Jr.; her best friend, Brook; a host of other relatives and many friends.



Funeral service will be private. Miss Samuels may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 8, 2021.