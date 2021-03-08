Miss Jessica Helen-Ann Samuels was born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 12, 1989 to the late Donald R. Samuels and Cathy Brim Samuels. She was a graduate of Glenn High School and attended Forsyth Technical Community College. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a customer service representative for Ralph Lauren but her most important job was that as mother to her daughter, Summer. Jessica passed away on March 4, 2021 at Wesley Long Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Donald R. Archie. Jessica is survived by her daughter, Summer N. Samuels; her mother, Cathy B. Samuels; brothers: Donald R. Samuels, Jr., Emmanuel Williams, III, Artemas M. Williams, Antonia Archie and Tim Deberry; uncles: Jack Samuels, William Samuels and David Brim; nieces: Ashanti Williams, Armani Williams, Anisa Williams and Natalie Samuels; nephew, Artemas M. Williams, Jr.; her best friend, Brook; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be private. Miss Samuels may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens.
Cathy, I am so sorry to hear about your daughter Jessica. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers here at work. I know she was loved by all that knew her and will be missed.
Bobby Kennedy
March 10, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning light.
Joyce Robinson-Brim
Family
March 9, 2021
Rest well beautiful you will forever be missed I remember when we met in Ms. Person's Spanish class at Glenn. May God give the family peace and strength during this time of bereavement. Fly high Jessica.
Kevan Mitchell
March 9, 2021
Mrs. Cathy,
I am sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Shandae Sturdivant Frazier
March 8, 2021
Cathy
So sorry to hear this. Thinking of you.
Deborah Starnes
March 8, 2021
My condolences to the family n my Summer.. I love u Jessica n u will be missed by many.. till we meet again RIP Jessica
Monica tamez
March 8, 2021
Went to school with her & had class she was full of life I´m still in shocked true black queen in a better place watch over us all.
Rell
March 8, 2021
Praying for the comforting and healing angels to grant you and family peace and strength .God is able