Durham, Jessie Marie Nelson
December 28, 1919 - September 21, 2021
DURHAM
WALNUT COVE
Jessie Marie Nelson Durham, 101, went home to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021 at her home.
Jessie was born on December 28, 1919 in Stokes County to the late George Emmit and Emma Simmons Nelson. She was retired from Hanes Hosiery and attended Walnut Cove Primitive Baptist Church. Jessie was very involved with Stokes County as well as the Stokes County 4H Live Stock Club.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Ledford William Durham; son, Tommy Durham; and 1 brother, Oliver Nelson.
She is survived by her son, Larry Durham (Dianne); 5 grandchildren, Perry J. Durham, Rocky Durham (Sherri), David Durham (Nicole), Myra Lodner (John), and Alan Durham; 4 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Scott Durham (fiancé Melissa), Daniel, and Sarah; and her daughter-in-law, Rhonda.
There will be a 4:00 pm graveside service held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove Cemetery with Elder Rodney Marshall officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Roseanne Bodenhamer and Trellis Supportive Care for all of the compassion and care they showed Jessie.
Memorials may be made to Walnut Cove Primitive Baptist Church: 6569 Baux Mountain Road, Germanton, NC 27019.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.