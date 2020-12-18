Mayer, Jill Byerly
April 7, 1948 - December 16, 2020
Our sister passed away after a gradual decline in health. Jilly remained unassuming, sweet with a contagious laugh. We smile knowing in heaven, at this moment, she's making some soul laugh. It brings us great comfort knowing that Jill had a personal relationship with our lord and savior.
Jill was born April 7, 1948, the daughter of Burton Boyd Byerly, Jr. and Annie Mae Dobbins Byerly. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Eugene Stephen Mayer.
Jill is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Jerry Wayne Byerly (Judy) and Edward Burton Byerly (Sara), both of Winston-Salem, NC; a stepdaughter Erica Beam of Chapel Hill, NC; devoted brother-in-law, Richard E. Mayer (Ada) of Wilton, Connecticut; her nieces Jennifer Ann Byerly Willard (Randy) of Cedar Park TX, Kim Dejana (Vincent) of Wilton, Connecticut and Heather Cramer (John) of Fairfield, Connecticut; her nephews James Burton Byerly (Gabby) of Winston-Salem, NC and Stephen Mayer (Julia) of Sacramento, CA.
Jill graduated from North Forsyth High School, Winston-Salem, NC. She attended Greensboro College for her undergraduate degree, class of 1970. She received her master of library and information science degree from the University of Texas at Austin, TX in 1978. With the help and encouragement from her dear friend Anne Rahn, her professional career began in 1979 as a medical librarian for the Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC) program, Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC. During her distinguished career of more than 40 years, she advanced to and retired as assistant director, NC AHEC Library & Information Services Network, Health Science Library, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. In addition to her position, Jill served on several special committees and workshops for the Medical Library Association. She was guest lecturer for several AHEC workshops/programs. She also served on the steering committee for the Eugene S. Mayer Community Service Honor Society.
Jill's God-given gift was her easygoing personality. She never met a stranger and everyone was equal in her eyes. She was surrounded by friends of old and new whose love and support will never be forgotten. Jilly will leave many family and friends who loved her and she loved in return. We send all our love to the innumerable people she touched over her life.
The family appreciates the caring support and love by the staff, nurses, aides and housekeepers in Arbor View and skilled nursing at Arbor Acres.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Jill's life will be postponed until a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eugene S. Mayer Honor Society for Community Service, c/o UNC School of Medicine; Christmas Employee Fund, Arbors Acres, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104; Wounded Warrior Project
, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758533, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8533; or a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be made online at www.salem.fh.com
. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.