Jill Byerly Mayer
1948 - 2020
Mayer, Jill Byerly

April 7, 1948 - December 16, 2020

Our sister passed away after a gradual decline in health. Jilly remained unassuming, sweet with a contagious laugh. We smile knowing in heaven, at this moment, she's making some soul laugh. It brings us great comfort knowing that Jill had a personal relationship with our lord and savior.

Jill was born April 7, 1948, the daughter of Burton Boyd Byerly, Jr. and Annie Mae Dobbins Byerly. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Eugene Stephen Mayer.

Jill is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Jerry Wayne Byerly (Judy) and Edward Burton Byerly (Sara), both of Winston-Salem, NC; a stepdaughter Erica Beam of Chapel Hill, NC; devoted brother-in-law, Richard E. Mayer (Ada) of Wilton, Connecticut; her nieces Jennifer Ann Byerly Willard (Randy) of Cedar Park TX, Kim Dejana (Vincent) of Wilton, Connecticut and Heather Cramer (John) of Fairfield, Connecticut; her nephews James Burton Byerly (Gabby) of Winston-Salem, NC and Stephen Mayer (Julia) of Sacramento, CA.

Jill graduated from North Forsyth High School, Winston-Salem, NC. She attended Greensboro College for her undergraduate degree, class of 1970. She received her master of library and information science degree from the University of Texas at Austin, TX in 1978. With the help and encouragement from her dear friend Anne Rahn, her professional career began in 1979 as a medical librarian for the Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC) program, Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC. During her distinguished career of more than 40 years, she advanced to and retired as assistant director, NC AHEC Library & Information Services Network, Health Science Library, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. In addition to her position, Jill served on several special committees and workshops for the Medical Library Association. She was guest lecturer for several AHEC workshops/programs. She also served on the steering committee for the Eugene S. Mayer Community Service Honor Society.

Jill's God-given gift was her easygoing personality. She never met a stranger and everyone was equal in her eyes. She was surrounded by friends of old and new whose love and support will never be forgotten. Jilly will leave many family and friends who loved her and she loved in return. We send all our love to the innumerable people she touched over her life.

The family appreciates the caring support and love by the staff, nurses, aides and housekeepers in Arbor View and skilled nursing at Arbor Acres.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Jill's life will be postponed until a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eugene S. Mayer Honor Society for Community Service, c/o UNC School of Medicine; Christmas Employee Fund, Arbors Acres, 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104; Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758533, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8533; or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salem.fh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services, 120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of meeting Jill at a Medical Library Association conference many years ago in my early years at a hospital Medical Library that served under Area L AHEC. Her friendly smile and her way of making me feel a part of the group, will remain vivid to me forever. She had a way of making everyone feel special. I will never forget her and to the family, I am so sorry for your earthly loss but Heaven has gained a beautiful and sweet angel. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I just learned about her passing today from an AHEC Librarian. May God give her family peace and comfort.
Lynn Powell
December 31, 2020
I would like to join with my siblings Brooke Hershey, Paige Chandler, Ali Hershey and Trip Hershey to share a couple of our many happy memories of our times with Jill.

Jill was a part of many annual Hershey beach trips. She enjoyed walking on the beach collecting shells and stones of interesting shapes and colors and bringing them back to the group to share her treasures. Jill was also an important team member in the “high stakes” evening card and board games, bringing to the table her kind spirit and fun-loving attitude, as she did in all that she did. During our trips she looked forward to our traditional Linguine & Clams meal and always volunteered to be the scrubber of the clams, enjoying being part of the hubbub at the center of meal prep.

Jill took a hauntingly beautiful photograph of my children that sits by my bedside and reminds me of the fun we had playing in the leaves on a crisp fall afternoon in 2006. Jill had it framed and gave it to me as a Christmas gift. I don’t remember other gifts from that year but this thoughtfully given photo is a poignant reminder of that day and of just another great day with sweet Jill Mayer.

Jill was a good-natured, fun-loving, fast-driving, and generous friend of ours. She made our lives better and we miss her.
Dru Hershey
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of a great woman. Jill was my first love and over the years she has remained so. Countless times I thought of her. I look forward to our reunion in Glory. My prayers are with all who will sorely miss her. Thanks Jill for making me feel special! MP
Michael Pardue
December 18, 2020
