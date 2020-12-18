I would like to join with my siblings Brooke Hershey, Paige Chandler, Ali Hershey and Trip Hershey to share a couple of our many happy memories of our times with Jill.



Jill was a part of many annual Hershey beach trips. She enjoyed walking on the beach collecting shells and stones of interesting shapes and colors and bringing them back to the group to share her treasures. Jill was also an important team member in the “high stakes” evening card and board games, bringing to the table her kind spirit and fun-loving attitude, as she did in all that she did. During our trips she looked forward to our traditional Linguine & Clams meal and always volunteered to be the scrubber of the clams, enjoying being part of the hubbub at the center of meal prep.



Jill took a hauntingly beautiful photograph of my children that sits by my bedside and reminds me of the fun we had playing in the leaves on a crisp fall afternoon in 2006. Jill had it framed and gave it to me as a Christmas gift. I don’t remember other gifts from that year but this thoughtfully given photo is a poignant reminder of that day and of just another great day with sweet Jill Mayer.



Jill was a good-natured, fun-loving, fast-driving, and generous friend of ours. She made our lives better and we miss her.

Dru Hershey Friend December 21, 2020