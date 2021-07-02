Rierson, Jill Dankmyer
July 18, 1950 - June 29, 2021
Pinnacle – Jill Dankmyer Rierson, 70, of Pinnacle, NC passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with her beloved family by her side.
Ms. Rierson was born on July 18, 1950, in Norwalk, OH, to the late Viola Frost and Gilbert Dankmyer. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church; she loved gardening and was an avid animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton "Sonny" Rierson.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Victoria "Tori" Adams; her son, Eric Snyder, and daughter-in-law, Kirsten Jennings; two sisters: Nancy Burns (Mike), and Linda Thomas (Ray); two sisters-in-law: Luellen and Donna Rierson; five grandchildren: Desiree Snyder, Tacora Ruckman, Violet Lynn Ruckman, Alexandria Rae, and Xira Adams; along with Samantha, her loving cat companion.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Robin B. Johnson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Stokes Shelter, 1111 Dodgetown Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jill Dankmyer Rierson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 2, 2021.