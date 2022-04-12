Menu
Cavanaugh, Jimmie L.

March 21, 1940 - April 10, 2022

Mr. Jimmie L. Cavanaugh, of Winston-Salem, passed away April 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his devoted family and caretaker. He was born in Forsyth County to the late James L. Cavanaugh and Helen Carter Cavanaugh on March 21, 1940. After graduating from Gray High School and following several years at R.J. Reynolds, Jimmie joined the Winston-Salem Police Department for 30 years. There he found his true calling as a motorcycle and car defensive driving instructor. Later, as the Alzheimer's disease increased, he still enjoyed telling everyone who would listen about his Bobbie hat and whistle from his days with the English Bobbies. He loved "his boys," Tigger and Dillon, enjoyed NASCAR, attending Daytona car and motorcycle races, his Honda Aspencade touring bike trips, fishing, our place at Emerald Isle Beach and later, Briarcliffe RV Resort in North Myrtle Beach. He held offices with local and national motorhome associations and traveled across the USA and spent winters in Florida with our many wonderful friends in The Carolina Guroos. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering and restoring an antique gas pump and air station and helping neighbors with various jack-of-all-trade abilities. Jimmie was a member of Shady Grove UMC. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha D. Cavanaugh; his sister, Barbara Wilkinson (Don); and two daughters, Renee Shelton (Andy) of Winston-Salem, NC and Tracy Holbrooks of Kannapolis, NC. He has four grandchildren, James Shelton of Stokesdale, NC, Laura Stroud (Andy) of High Point, NC, Emily Adesso (Phil) of Lorton, VA, and Sarah Beth Cross (Michael) of St. Cloud, FL; and two great-grandchildren, Carolyn Cross, and Rowan Adesso. He has two nephews and their families. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Tom Mabry officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Clemmons. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice). Our heartfelt thanks go to the Visiting Angels (Sebrina Spates) and Trellis Hospice personnel for their love, care, support, and comfort. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 12, 2022.
