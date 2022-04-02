Brawley, Jimmy "Jim" Gray
January 23, 1935 - March 31, 2022
Yadkinville – Jimmy "Jim" Gray Brawley, 87, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born January 23, 1935 in Yadkin County to the late Samuel Jason Brawley and Bernice Cook Brawley. Jim enjoyed fishing, working on his old cars, and farming. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandsons play ball. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Gunter, Edith Woody, Dorothy Cummings, Fannie Sizemore, Betty Agresta, Pat Martin; brothers, Frank Brawley, Bud Brawley, and Bob Brawley. Surviving are his wife, Gaynell Brawley; son, Van (Melissa) Brawley; grandson, Samuel (Falon) Brawley, Caleb (Priscilla) Brawley; sister, Mildred Hoots, Peggy (Bill) Clarkson; several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Chris Hauser and Teresa Driver. Burial will follow at Brawley family cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Impact Yadkin, 1336 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brawley family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 2, 2022.