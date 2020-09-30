Menu
Jimmy Lee Adams
Adams, Jimmy Lee

July 29, 1931 - September 28, 2020

Mr. Jimmy Lee Adams, 89, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born July 29, 1931 in Stokes County to the late Luther Benjamin Adams and Myrtle Rutledge Adams. Jimmy was a former employee of R.J. Reynolds and the ABC Board. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Joe Adams (Darlene); sister, Maxine Robertson; son-in-law, Benny Gregory; and long-time friend, Judith Fine. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Susan Gregory; two grandsons, Rodney Gregory and Jeremy Adams; two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler; and his loving cousin, Linda Morris. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, October 1st at Forsyth Memorial Park with Brother Thomas Delp officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of King, 536 S. Main Street, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry Susan and family for your loss. Jimmy was loved and will be missed by many.
Debra Davis
Family
September 29, 2020