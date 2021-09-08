Menu
Jimmy Edward "Eddie" Mishue
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Mishue, Jimmy Edward "Eddie"

August 1, 1970 - August 31, 2021

Jimmy Edward "Eddie" Mishue, Jr., 51, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Aug. 31, 2021. Eddie was born on Aug. 1, 1970 to Jimmy E. Mishue, Sr. and Joan Miller Mishue. Eddie's passion was go-kart racing. He drove his first race at the young age of five. He went on to win numerous NC & SC state championships as well as several national championships. Eddie built his first go-kart racing engine at the age of 16. His love for kart racing was then passed down to his son, Trey. Together they won many races as well as numerous state and national championships. Eddie was the Owner/Operator of Mishue Motorsports Inc. from 1998 to the present day, where alongside his son, he was able to work doing what he loved. In addition to his loving parents, Eddie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debbie Hughes Mishue; a son, Trey Edward Mishue (Mariah); a granddaughter, Sophia Isabella Mishue; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pallbearers will be friends and family, Alan Richardson, Irvin Johnson, Andy Osborne, Tony Wyatt, Andy Hyatt, and Jamie Hyatt. A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Macedonia Moravian Church Graveyard, 700 NC Hwy 801 North, Advance, NC 27006. Visitation will be held at the graveside at 2:00PM, one hour prior to the service. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is assisting the Mishue family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Macedonia Moravian Church Graveyard
700 NC-801, Advance, NC
Sep
9
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Macedonia Moravian Church Graveyard
700 NC-801, Advance, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. (RIP)
mark beroth
Other
September 11, 2021
My heart goes out to your family at this time. I know you will be deeply missed by them and your friends. I know you were a big part of my brother´s and nephew´s lives. Prayers sent for your family and friends!
Tammy Flowers
Other
September 9, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family. My memories with Eddie will last a lifetime.
Chris Burns
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sam Evans and family ❤
September 9, 2021
Debbie and Trey my heart is breaking for you today. We will continue to pray for your strength and understanding that only God can give. Love always
Ashley Burns
Friend
September 9, 2021
You will be miss a whole lot and I am praying for your family
PAULA MARTINDALE
Friend
September 9, 2021
Thinking of your family Debbie. I did not know Eddie but it looks like so many people cared for him. You are in my prayers
Paige Morris White
Friend
September 8, 2021
