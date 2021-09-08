Mishue, Jimmy Edward "Eddie"
August 1, 1970 - August 31, 2021
Jimmy Edward "Eddie" Mishue, Jr., 51, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Aug. 31, 2021. Eddie was born on Aug. 1, 1970 to Jimmy E. Mishue, Sr. and Joan Miller Mishue. Eddie's passion was go-kart racing. He drove his first race at the young age of five. He went on to win numerous NC & SC state championships as well as several national championships. Eddie built his first go-kart racing engine at the age of 16. His love for kart racing was then passed down to his son, Trey. Together they won many races as well as numerous state and national championships. Eddie was the Owner/Operator of Mishue Motorsports Inc. from 1998 to the present day, where alongside his son, he was able to work doing what he loved. In addition to his loving parents, Eddie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Debbie Hughes Mishue; a son, Trey Edward Mishue (Mariah); a granddaughter, Sophia Isabella Mishue; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pallbearers will be friends and family, Alan Richardson, Irvin Johnson, Andy Osborne, Tony Wyatt, Andy Hyatt, and Jamie Hyatt. A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Macedonia Moravian Church Graveyard, 700 NC Hwy 801 North, Advance, NC 27006. Visitation will be held at the graveside at 2:00PM, one hour prior to the service. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is assisting the Mishue family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2021.