Tullock, Sr., Jimmy Dallas
July 23, 1934 - January 10, 2022
Jimmy Dallas Tullock, Sr. of Pilot Mountain died January 10, 2022. He was born July 23, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Charlie and Hattie Speas Tullock. He attended Gray High School. Mr. Tullock served in the Army National Guard for 4 years. He later served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, as a Private 1st Class, where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal. Mr. Tullock worked at RJ Reynolds, Thomasville Furniture Company and Unique Furniture as a furniture maker and later at Old Salem. He was a true provider for his family, lovingly known as a gentle giant; he loved his grandbabies and his dog, Emmy Lou.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Ann Earline Burns Tullock; four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his son, Jimmy Dallas Tullock, Jr. (Angie) of Midway, Terry Wayne Tullock of Kernersville; daughter, Rose Tullock Sias (Phillip) of Pilot Mountain; grandchildren, Nick, Kelli, Rachael, Jennifer and Julie; great-grandchildren, Harbor, Hadley, Caroline, Grace; sister, Nancy Coffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Salem Funeral Home, Main St. Chapel with military honors. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
