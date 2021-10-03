Burton, Jo Ann Pegg
April 23, 1928 - September 29, 2021
Jo Ann Pegg Burton, 93, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born April 23, 1928, in Kernersville, NC, the daughter of the late Dr. Fred Nelson Pegg and Vio V. Pegg. She graduated from Woman's College ("The WC") in Greensboro, NC with a bachelor's degree in education and taught school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system for eleven years. She also worked for Sears and Roebuck for fifteen years at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, where she enjoyed her time in retail sales. A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Mrs. Burton was a member and active congregant of Burkhead United Methodist Church for many years. She is remembered as a loving mother, wife, and grandmother, with a gorgeous smile and gentle, loving nature. She will be missed! Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Thomas L. Burton, and two siblings, Jane Pegg Wilson, and Robert Fred Pegg. She is survived by her brother William Pegg (Patsy), son, Brad L. Burton (Diane), daughter, Joan Pegg Burton Ma'luf (Jason), and grandchildren Russell L. Burton (Brittani) and Kaitlyn E. Burton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7th at 1:00 pm at Salem Funeral Home's Reynolda Road location. The funeral service will be held at Salem Funerals and Cremations at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Alzheimer's Association
and Burkhead United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.