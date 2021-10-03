Menu
Jo Ann Pegg Burton
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Burton, Jo Ann Pegg

April 23, 1928 - September 29, 2021

Jo Ann Pegg Burton, 93, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born April 23, 1928, in Kernersville, NC, the daughter of the late Dr. Fred Nelson Pegg and Vio V. Pegg. She graduated from Woman's College ("The WC") in Greensboro, NC with a bachelor's degree in education and taught school in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system for eleven years. She also worked for Sears and Roebuck for fifteen years at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, where she enjoyed her time in retail sales. A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Mrs. Burton was a member and active congregant of Burkhead United Methodist Church for many years. She is remembered as a loving mother, wife, and grandmother, with a gorgeous smile and gentle, loving nature. She will be missed! Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Thomas L. Burton, and two siblings, Jane Pegg Wilson, and Robert Fred Pegg. She is survived by her brother William Pegg (Patsy), son, Brad L. Burton (Diane), daughter, Joan Pegg Burton Ma'luf (Jason), and grandchildren Russell L. Burton (Brittani) and Kaitlyn E. Burton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7th at 1:00 pm at Salem Funeral Home's Reynolda Road location. The funeral service will be held at Salem Funerals and Cremations at 2:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Alzheimer's Association and Burkhead United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sarah Hicks
October 6, 2021
Brad and Joanie, it has been many years since we grew up in Sherwood. I have fond memories of the neighborhood and your mom. I last saw her at Arbor Acres when Uncle Bill Hunter was there. The first time I spoke I think she knew me but it was apparent latter on she did not. Blessings to you and your family on this final loss. May Gods surround with us comfort and strength.
Dale A Sorensen
Friend
October 5, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. I have many happy memories of Jo Ann when we were both on the faculty of Ardmore School and when she served as one of my grade mothers when Brad was in 6th grade at Brunson. She was a beautiful person in every way.
Iris Womble
October 3, 2021
