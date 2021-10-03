Brad and Joanie, it has been many years since we grew up in Sherwood. I have fond memories of the neighborhood and your mom. I last saw her at Arbor Acres when Uncle Bill Hunter was there. The first time I spoke I think she knew me but it was apparent latter on she did not. Blessings to you and your family on this final loss. May Gods surround with us comfort and strength.

Dale A Sorensen Friend October 5, 2021