Matthews, Jo Annette Guye
October 31, 1939 - January 11, 2022
Jo Annette Guye Matthews passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022. Jo Annette was born to the late Carrie Lock and James Roy Guye on October 31st, 1939. Mrs. Matthews graduated from John W. Hanes High School in 1958. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center as a Phlebotomist after more than 30 years of work. Known affectionately to many as "Granny," Jo Annette kept her door open to anyone that needed help; she especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a true animal lover, especially dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her special Aunt, Eva Locke. Jo Annette is survived by her two daughters; Rhonda Matthews Schuyler and Paul Schafhauser, and Annette Matthews Creeson and Bobby Creeson, five grandchildren; Aaron Creeson (Hope), Brandi Creeson, and Adam Fletcher, Stephen Creeson, four great-grandchildren; Bentley and Kelsi Creeson, Marus Brachman, and Eli Meredith, and family friend Regina Alford.
A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, January 15th at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27101; a graveside will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 3123 Indiana Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Memorials may be made to the animal charity of your choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.