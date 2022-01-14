Menu
Jo Annette Guye Matthews
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Matthews, Jo Annette Guye

October 31, 1939 - January 11, 2022

Jo Annette Guye Matthews passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022. Jo Annette was born to the late Carrie Lock and James Roy Guye on October 31st, 1939. Mrs. Matthews graduated from John W. Hanes High School in 1958. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center as a Phlebotomist after more than 30 years of work. Known affectionately to many as "Granny," Jo Annette kept her door open to anyone that needed help; she especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a true animal lover, especially dogs.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her special Aunt, Eva Locke. Jo Annette is survived by her two daughters; Rhonda Matthews Schuyler and Paul Schafhauser, and Annette Matthews Creeson and Bobby Creeson, five grandchildren; Aaron Creeson (Hope), Brandi Creeson, and Adam Fletcher, Stephen Creeson, four great-grandchildren; Bentley and Kelsi Creeson, Marus Brachman, and Eli Meredith, and family friend Regina Alford.

A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, January 15th at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27101; a graveside will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 3123 Indiana Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Memorials may be made to the animal charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss Matthews, was one of the sweetest person I knew.so sorry for your lost. Walmart pharmacy.
Ms.kim
Friend
January 15, 2022
Annette and family, I´m so sad to see your mother has passed. I wish I had some words to make it easier but I don´t. Your faith will help you through because I know you believe and lean on the Lord. Take heart in the fact you know you will have a joyful reunion when it´s the right time.
Myra Nixon
January 15, 2022
Annette and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Our family is thinking of you at this time. Lots of love and prayers to you, Angela Love
Angela Presnell
January 14, 2022
