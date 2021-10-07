Mock, Jo Ann Gentry
May 29, 1934 - October 4, 2021
Mrs. Jo Ann Gentry Mock, 87, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born May 29, 1934, in Forsyth County to the late Walter Clark Gentry and Blanche Knouse Gentry. Jo Ann was a long-time member of New Eden Moravian Church. She retired from Western Electric aka AT&T in 1989. Following her retirement she held positions at Chars Hotdogs, Dollar General, and Dairi-O. Jo Ann was also the Treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary at Griffith Fire Department. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Elmer Mock. Jo Ann is survived by her son, Bill Mock and wife Paula; grandson, Zachary Mock and girlfriend Morgan; great-grandson, Kalvyn Mock; brother, Buddy Clark Gentry and wife Jan; two nieces, Angie Tucker and husband Scott and Lu Gentry and wife Kathy; two nephews, Randy Gentry and wife Kate and Clark Gentry and wife Becky; and four great nieces and nephews: Cameron Tucker, Rachel Gentry, Alex Gentry, and Maggie Gentry. A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 9th at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may by made to Griffith Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.