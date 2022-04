Pickett, Jo AnnDecember 31, 1944 - March 14, 2021Jo Ann Pickett, 76, a resident of Winston-Salem died on March 14, 2021 at Brookridge Retirement Home following a brief illness.She was born on Dec 31, 1944 in Winston-Salem, a daughter of Ruth Allen and Robert Lawrence Pickett. She attended R. J. Reynolds High School and graduated from Meredith College with a degree in Home Economics.She had a successful marketing and sales career, retiring as a VP of Sales for Peerless Confectionary Company, a private label candy company headquartered in Chicago Il.In addition to many close friends, Jo is survived by a brother and sister Robert Pickett and wife Virginia of Jamestown, NC and Mary Harper and husband Lars of Winston-Salem. Two nephews and two nieces, David Pickett (Michelle) of Raleigh and Rob Pickett of Jamestown; Meg Harper (David Potocek) of Annapolis, MD and Sara Allen Harper (Joey Muething) of New Orleans, LA. Plus two great-nephews and two great-nieces.The family would like to thank the Novant Hospital oncology and neurology doctors and staff as well as the Brookridge and Hospice staff and nurses for their caring support.A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation ServiceSalem Funeral & Cremation Service