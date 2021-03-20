Pickett, Jo Ann
December 31, 1944 - March 14, 2021
Jo Ann Pickett, 76, a resident of Winston-Salem died on March 14, 2021 at Brookridge Retirement Home following a brief illness.
She was born on Dec 31, 1944 in Winston-Salem, a daughter of Ruth Allen and Robert Lawrence Pickett. She attended R. J. Reynolds High School and graduated from Meredith College with a degree in Home Economics.
She had a successful marketing and sales career, retiring as a VP of Sales for Peerless Confectionary Company, a private label candy company headquartered in Chicago Il.
In addition to many close friends, Jo is survived by a brother and sister Robert Pickett and wife Virginia of Jamestown, NC and Mary Harper and husband Lars of Winston-Salem. Two nephews and two nieces, David Pickett (Michelle) of Raleigh and Rob Pickett of Jamestown; Meg Harper (David Potocek) of Annapolis, MD and Sara Allen Harper (Joey Muething) of New Orleans, LA. Plus two great-nephews and two great-nieces.
The family would like to thank the Novant Hospital oncology and neurology doctors and staff as well as the Brookridge and Hospice staff and nurses for their caring support.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.