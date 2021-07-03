Menu
Jo Ella Comer White
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Forbush High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
White, Jo Ella Comer

March 18, 1936 - July 2, 2021

YADKINVILLE - Ms. Jo Ella Comer White, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 2. Jo was born on March 18, 1936. She was the daughter of Percie Comer Grose and Charles Ernest Grose. Jo was married to Kenneth White for almost 62 years. They were a beautiful example of Christian love and marriage for their family, their church, and their community. Jo was a member of South Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and worked with the WMU. She loved and supported everyone that came through the doors of the church. Jo was employed with Yadkin County Schools for more than 40 years. She continued many friendships made during those years and had impacted many lives because of her encouragement of others. Jo spent countless hours supporting Forbush High School softball and volleyball teams and had missed being able to attend games over the last year. Her favorite pastime was watching college sports, especially North Carolina and Alabama. Jo was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Sonja (Terry) Steelman of Birmingham, AL, and Donna (Sammy) Moore of Creedmoor, NC; six grandchildren - Samantha (Johnny) Shore, Stefanie (Gary) Kuhn, Rebekah (Jon) Vermeer, Seth (Charleigh) Steelman, Hannah (AJ) Twisdale, and Caleb Steelman; and eight great-grandchildren - Joshua, Emma, and Raelyn Shore; Lynlee, Kolton, and Grayleigh Kuhn; Jase and Abby Vermeer. Jo was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved beyond measure and will be missed beyond words. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Saturday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at South Oak Ridge Baptist Church by Rev. Chris Hauser and Dr. Phil Beavers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of Mountain Valley SECU Hospice Care Center and Yadkin Nursing Care Center for the love and care given to Jo. Memorials can be made to South Oak Ridge Baptist Church Vision 2020, 1336 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jul
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
South Oak Ridge Baptist Church
1336 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our thoughts and prayers! Many wonderful memories of her and Kenneth when visiting my Uncle Ernest and Aunt Percie. She was a very special lady.

Carolyn Shorter
Family
July 6, 2021
I'm so glad to have known Jo for many years . She was a special lady, friend and co-worker. With deepest sympathy to all the family.
Kathy Wilhelm
Coworker
July 5, 2021
Comfort & Peace . I remember spending the night with Jo-Ella , She just started Dating Kenneth , when they left , She said " I'll be back in a little while . " Jo-Ella was a very Special Cousin , she will be Missed .
lpiuse Grose Stewart
Family
July 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jo's passing. Our thoughts and prayers for the family and friends.
Gerald, Jackie Shelton, Michelle Pendelow
Other
July 3, 2021
Jo always had a twinkle in her smile, and she was such a kind person. I only knew her through her work at the central office, but she helped me navigate dreaded paperwork when I went on leave from teaching and when I came back. I also knew Ken through his work, and I knew they were a devoted couple. When I saw that her maiden name was Grose, the genealogist in me had to know if she and my husband Leonard were relatives. Indeed they were; in fact they share the same great-great grandfather, Jacob Isaac Gross. I think they would have gotten a kick out of knowing that; he knew Jo better than I did. He was in the central office more than I was, and he spoke highly of her. Thinking of you in your loss.
Carole Groce
July 3, 2021
Jo and I worked together many years ago at Western Electric in Winston-Salem. We were editing clerks and got to proofread every day. She was a special friend back then but we kind of lost touch through the years. She and I shared the same birthday of March 18 but a years different in age. I will always remember her and her talking about her girls when they were growing up and also remember Kenneth when he worked at Sears and sometime when we would have an appliance problem he would come out to our house. Sonja and Donna, I'm so sorry for your loss of such great parents. My thoughts and prayers are with you both and your family.
Wilma and Agee Hiatt
July 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss, but glad in the knowledge that she is with Kenneth again. Sorry that we cannot be with you during this time but know that we are praying and thinking of you. Love you all,
David Martin
July 3, 2021
White Family, I'm sorry for your loss of Jo Ella. I'm very glad to have been a Courtney School schoolmate and a Yadkin County co-worker of her. Jo Ella was a special person. Cleve Hollar
cleve hollar
Friend
July 3, 2021
Dear Family, my mother was a resident of Yadkin Nursing Center while your mother was living there. I always enjoyed talking with Jo and she sat outside with us on many occasions. We enjoyed her company very much. She was one of the sweetest ladies I’ve ever met. She spoke about how much she loved all of you. I know you will miss her. My mother passed away in December of 2020. I can understand your sense of loss. They were both wonderful women.
Debbie Mackie
Friend
July 3, 2021
She lived her life as we all should! My sincere sympathy! To my amazing friend and family, Prayers. ❤
Betty Saylor
Friend
July 3, 2021
To All the Family ,
I loved Jo , she and Kenneth made me feel very welcome at SOR when I started coming there alone with no family with me.. Always a kind woman and special to many. From my family to yours we hold you in our prayers at this time of loss but rejoice with you in her homecoming with Jesus .
In Christ , Jay, Angie & Jacob Brendle
Angie Brendle
Friend
July 3, 2021
Condolences to the family. I was privileged to work and know JO. She
always had a smile. Thoughts and Prayers for all the family.

Janice Brown
Friend
July 3, 2021
Your Sweet Mother was such a special lady. I'm very blessed to have known her over the years...I will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers during the coming most difficult days.
Beth Parks
Friend
July 2, 2021
Jo was such a wonderful person! Love & Prayers to Sonja & Donna , and their families!
Faye/Lowell Vestal
Friend
July 2, 2021
We love Jo Ella so much. Our time with she and Kenneth enriched our lives beyond compare. We will miss her greatly. She and Kenneth will be together again forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Godspeed.
Carolyn and Tim Hilton
Family
July 2, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Sending prayers.
Nancy Simmons
Family
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jo Ella's passing. My thoughts and prayers be with all the family during this time.
Shelby Bauguess
Acquaintance
July 2, 2021
Jo Ella was a sweet sweet friend. I enjoyed singing in the choir with her and also having her as our Sunday school teacher. We also enjoyed visits from her and Kenneth at Doris’. So sorry for your loss and so glad Mike and I got to visit with y’all this week. All of you will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. Love all of you.
Carol and Mike Reavis
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sorry to hear this Her obituary perfectly described her life of service and kindness to everyone she encountered. Love and prayers for you her family.
Deborah Speer
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sending prayers and love...
Sarah Mackie
Friend
July 2, 2021
