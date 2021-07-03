White, Jo Ella Comer
March 18, 1936 - July 2, 2021
YADKINVILLE - Ms. Jo Ella Comer White, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 2. Jo was born on March 18, 1936. She was the daughter of Percie Comer Grose and Charles Ernest Grose. Jo was married to Kenneth White for almost 62 years. They were a beautiful example of Christian love and marriage for their family, their church, and their community. Jo was a member of South Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and worked with the WMU. She loved and supported everyone that came through the doors of the church. Jo was employed with Yadkin County Schools for more than 40 years. She continued many friendships made during those years and had impacted many lives because of her encouragement of others. Jo spent countless hours supporting Forbush High School softball and volleyball teams and had missed being able to attend games over the last year. Her favorite pastime was watching college sports, especially North Carolina and Alabama. Jo was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Sonja (Terry) Steelman of Birmingham, AL, and Donna (Sammy) Moore of Creedmoor, NC; six grandchildren - Samantha (Johnny) Shore, Stefanie (Gary) Kuhn, Rebekah (Jon) Vermeer, Seth (Charleigh) Steelman, Hannah (AJ) Twisdale, and Caleb Steelman; and eight great-grandchildren - Joshua, Emma, and Raelyn Shore; Lynlee, Kolton, and Grayleigh Kuhn; Jase and Abby Vermeer. Jo was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved beyond measure and will be missed beyond words. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM Saturday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at South Oak Ridge Baptist Church by Rev. Chris Hauser and Dr. Phil Beavers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of Mountain Valley SECU Hospice Care Center and Yadkin Nursing Care Center for the love and care given to Jo. Memorials can be made to South Oak Ridge Baptist Church Vision 2020, 1336 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.