Jo always had a twinkle in her smile, and she was such a kind person. I only knew her through her work at the central office, but she helped me navigate dreaded paperwork when I went on leave from teaching and when I came back. I also knew Ken through his work, and I knew they were a devoted couple. When I saw that her maiden name was Grose, the genealogist in me had to know if she and my husband Leonard were relatives. Indeed they were; in fact they share the same great-great grandfather, Jacob Isaac Gross. I think they would have gotten a kick out of knowing that; he knew Jo better than I did. He was in the central office more than I was, and he spoke highly of her. Thinking of you in your loss.

Carole Groce July 3, 2021