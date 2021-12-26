Joan Masten Berrier Bodenhamer entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday December 21, 2021. Joan was born to the late Clewell and Fannie Masten Berrier in Winston-Salem, graduated from James A. Gray High School, and attended Women's College (now UNCG). She retired from Wachovia Mortgage Company.
Joan's beloved husband, Dale Eugene Bodenhamer and son Dale Masten (Dee) Bodenhamer both preceded her in death. Surviving are her daughter Jan Whittingham (nee Bodenhamer), grandson Chase Whittingham, and granddaughter Kate Whittingham, all of Tiburon, California. Also surviving is her sister, Patricia Berrier Jones, two brothers -in-law, and their spouses, Harold and Barbara, Dewey and Pat Bodenhamer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was a long-time member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church where she served as a trustee, diener, and youth fellowship counselor. She was a member of the David Jones Sunday School Class and participated in various activities for the Women's Fellowship, being a dedicated member of Circle #5. She considered members of these groups as her extended family.
Joan enjoyed reading, sewing and cross-stitch, and for several years made doll clothes for the Christmas Toy Shop. She also made large and small projects for her homes, friends and church.
She and Dale traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. They also delighted in sharing their beach cottage with their children, grandchildren, and friends.
The arrangements for the service are being made at this time with details to follow.
The family has requested no flowers, but would appreciate kind gestures of donations to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem 27104. Or to Centenary Methodist Church Respite Program, 646 W 5th Street, Winston-Salem 27101
Salem Funeral & Cremations
120 S. Main St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
Jan, My sympathies on the loss of your mom, a very sweet and kind lady. I have so many great memories of the hours I spent hanging out in your parent's basement in junior and senior high. Your mom and dad where both so very generous and had a big influence on my life.
John Hughes
Friend
December 26, 2021
Jan, I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom, what a lovely lady she was! I have such great memories of talking with your parents when I would come over to your house in high school.I also have great memories of riding back to college with your brother Dee. Dee always made our two hour drive back to school seem more like a 30 minute drive because of our constant laughing and talking the whole way up the mountain. Great times we had and great memories we have to cherish! Jan, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.