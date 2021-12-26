Bodenhamer, Joan Masten Berrier



April 2, 1929 - December 21, 2021



Joan Masten Berrier Bodenhamer entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday December 21, 2021. Joan was born to the late Clewell and Fannie Masten Berrier in Winston-Salem, graduated from James A. Gray High School, and attended Women's College (now UNCG). She retired from Wachovia Mortgage Company.



Joan's beloved husband, Dale Eugene Bodenhamer and son Dale Masten (Dee) Bodenhamer both preceded her in death. Surviving are her daughter Jan Whittingham (nee Bodenhamer), grandson Chase Whittingham, and granddaughter Kate Whittingham, all of Tiburon, California. Also surviving is her sister, Patricia Berrier Jones, two brothers -in-law, and their spouses, Harold and Barbara, Dewey and Pat Bodenhamer, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Joan was a long-time member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church where she served as a trustee, diener, and youth fellowship counselor. She was a member of the David Jones Sunday School Class and participated in various activities for the Women's Fellowship, being a dedicated member of Circle #5. She considered members of these groups as her extended family.



Joan enjoyed reading, sewing and cross-stitch, and for several years made doll clothes for the Christmas Toy Shop. She also made large and small projects for her homes, friends and church.



She and Dale traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. They also delighted in sharing their beach cottage with their children, grandchildren, and friends.



The arrangements for the service are being made at this time with details to follow.



The family has requested no flowers, but would appreciate kind gestures of donations to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem 27104. Or to Centenary Methodist Church Respite Program, 646 W 5th Street, Winston-Salem 27101



