Brown, Joan Wood
June 9, 1932 - December 12, 2021
Joan Wood Brown, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Greensboro on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina, on June 9, 1932, to Eva and Joseph Wood. Joan was the youngest of four children.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chancel T. Brown; and brothers, Lester Wood, Troy Wood, and Allen Wood. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, their children, and their grandchildren, who love her very much.
After graduating from Old Town School in Winston-Salem Joan attended Appalachian State University where she met the love of her life, Chancel Brown. They both studied education and became career educators. Joan taught the third grade for over twenty-five years at Clemmons Elementary.
Always introducing books and reading to all, Joan influenced all of the children she taught with her love for books, especially her nieces and nephews. Joan and Chancel had been active in all of App State University's activities, alumni functions, and have endowed an education scholarship there.
Joan had many pastimes. She played tennis, bridge, sang in the choral group at church, learned Spanish, and learned to play the piano, ukulele, guitar, and banjo.
She and Chancel attended College Park Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and loved the fellowship, and the friends they made over the fifty years they attended. They spent summers volunteering with College Park, building homes for the Mountain Outreach program in Kentucky. In 2016, Joan and Chancel celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. Chancel died in May of 2017.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at College Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chancel and Joan Brown Educational Scholarship Fund at Appalachian State University, ASU Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608-2014; College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.