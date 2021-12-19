I have known Joan and Chancel since 1958. They graduated from Appalachian State Univ. with my late husband, John. We used to play cards together on Saturday nights. I lost track of Joan several years ago, after Chancel died. I never did find her.. The last I heard is she moved to Tennessee. She was a good friend, the best! They were a perfect match for each other.

Kay Lasley Friend December 19, 2021