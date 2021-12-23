Malcolm, Joan Neill
Joan Neill Malcolm of Mooresville, NC passed away peacefully December 21, 2021 at Terra Bella-Lake Norman. Born in Mooresville to the late JD and Carrie Malcolm, Joan graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in 1960 and attended Appalachian State, where she received her degree in education in 1965. Joan then moved to Winston-Salem where she worked as a teacher at Parkland High School until her retirement. After retiring, she enjoyed working with many community organizations and spent many years selling Mary Kay cosmetics. After leaving Winston, Joan relocated back home to Terra Bella, where she met many new friends and was loved by all.
Joan is survived by her sister Janet Alexander (David), nephew Brandon Alexander (Denise) and his children, Kendal, Emma and Branson. Also, great niece Britney Alexander and great nephew Grayson Alexander. She was preceded in death by her nephew Darin Alexander (Wendy).
No service will be held at this time.
A special thanks to everyone who took care of Joan and to the staff at Terra Bella that has taken care of her over the past three years.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Malcolm family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.