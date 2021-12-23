Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Neill Malcolm
ABOUT
Parkland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Malcolm, Joan Neill

Joan Neill Malcolm of Mooresville, NC passed away peacefully December 21, 2021 at Terra Bella-Lake Norman. Born in Mooresville to the late JD and Carrie Malcolm, Joan graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in 1960 and attended Appalachian State, where she received her degree in education in 1965. Joan then moved to Winston-Salem where she worked as a teacher at Parkland High School until her retirement. After retiring, she enjoyed working with many community organizations and spent many years selling Mary Kay cosmetics. After leaving Winston, Joan relocated back home to Terra Bella, where she met many new friends and was loved by all.

Joan is survived by her sister Janet Alexander (David), nephew Brandon Alexander (Denise) and his children, Kendal, Emma and Branson. Also, great niece Britney Alexander and great nephew Grayson Alexander. She was preceded in death by her nephew Darin Alexander (Wendy).

No service will be held at this time.

A special thanks to everyone who took care of Joan and to the staff at Terra Bella that has taken care of her over the past three years.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association (Act.Alz.org).

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Malcolm family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ms. Malcolm was my homeroom teacher at Parkland, she was a treasure! PHS class of 1970.
Hank Jackson
School
January 14, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. Miss Malcolm was a great person. She was a gentle soul. I had her for bookkeeping. She was so heipful. She will certainly be missed.
Tina Denny(Allred)
December 23, 2021
I taught with Joan at Parkland. She was a wonderful mentor. I have many special memories of her. Prayers for all!
Barbara White
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results