New, JoAnnJoAnn Craver Eidenberger New went to heaven on February 28, 2021 at her home from Parkinson 's disease. She was born on March 9, 1933 to Lonnie Craver, Sr. and Ida Fishel Craver. She married Walter Eidenberger, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind daughter Linda (Sam) Eidenberger McKay and son Richard (Sandy) Eidenberger; grandchildren Whitney (Trekker) Gray and Macy Eidenberger, and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Salem Gray. A celebration of life will be held graveside at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church at 11 AM on May 1. Offer online condolences at cremationcarolina.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church–Youth Fund; Vision Dance and Cheer Ministry; and Special Olympics Davidson County.