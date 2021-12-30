Coffey, Joe Leonard
Joe Leonard Coffey, age 79, born August 4, 1942 in Watauga County, went on to meet his Lord and Savior December 26, 2021. He was raised in the Meat Camp area of Watauga County near Boone. He married and later moved his new family to Clemmons in the early 1960's. He started working alongside his brother Howard as a surveyor. He surveyed for different companies before gaining employment with Land Mark Builders where he worked until his retirement.
He is survived by one son, James Coffey and wife Carla, one daughter, Denise Coffey Young, one brother, Bill Coffey, one sister, Lorine Williams, five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Glenn D. Coffey and Reba Jones Coffey; his wife of 48 years, Joyce Idol Coffey; one brother, Howard Coffey, and one sister, Maxine McGuire.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 o'clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Pastor Travis Suits will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 2365 Big Hill Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.