Day, Joe Edworth
February 7, 1927 - December 19, 2021
Joe Edworth Day, 94, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. He was born to Rev. Richard Day and Alberta Tilley Day on February 7, 1927. He was number eight of twelve siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years together, Marie Pardue Day; son, Joe Michael Day; and siblings, Pauline Martin, Stella Newman, Marie Creed, Fred Day, Edna Harper, Ruby Slate, Johnny Day, Willie Newman, Richard B. Day, and Sam Day. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Day Tise; Mary Ruth Fox Day; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Mikles. Edworth was a World War II Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. Not only was he a prayer warrior, Sunday school teacher, and deacon, but he also made it a point to tell others about Jesus Christ at every opportunity he had. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He retired as a fixer from Hanes Hosiery. His hobbies were wood crafting and gardening. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Bush officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.