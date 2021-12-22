Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joe Edworth Day
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Day, Joe Edworth

February 7, 1927 - December 19, 2021

Joe Edworth Day, 94, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. He was born to Rev. Richard Day and Alberta Tilley Day on February 7, 1927. He was number eight of twelve siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years together, Marie Pardue Day; son, Joe Michael Day; and siblings, Pauline Martin, Stella Newman, Marie Creed, Fred Day, Edna Harper, Ruby Slate, Johnny Day, Willie Newman, Richard B. Day, and Sam Day. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Day Tise; Mary Ruth Fox Day; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Mikles. Edworth was a World War II Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946. Not only was he a prayer warrior, Sunday school teacher, and deacon, but he also made it a point to tell others about Jesus Christ at every opportunity he had. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He retired as a fixer from Hanes Hosiery. His hobbies were wood crafting and gardening. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Bush officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Joe was a wonderful Godly man and I loved him and Marie very much. Joe is responsible for my dad being saved the day before my dad passed away. He has reached his goal in life to meet Jesus face to face. Love you Joe and I was blessed to have you in my life.
Donna J Myers
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results