Pereira, Joe Francis
March 19, 1944 - October 17, 2020
Mr. Joe Francis Pereira, 76, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Sao Miguel Island, Portugal on March 19, 1944. Mr. Pereira immigrated to the U.S. in 1963 at the age of 19. He met and married his wife, Olga Pereira, whom he met not long after arriving, and they were married for 48 years. Mr. Pereira was a retired Teamster from a trucking company. Preceding him in death was his wife. Surviving are two daughters, Irene Pries (Kevin) and Anna Pereira (Hugo Varela); two granddaughters, Jennifer Pries and Allison Pries and his beloved cat, "Malcome." A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) North Carolina, 309 W. Millbrook Rd. Suite 121 Raleigh, NC 27609 or to the National Kidney Foundation
, 933 Louise Ave. Suite 101-B Charlotte, NC 28204. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Pereira. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.