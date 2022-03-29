Green, Sr., Joe Raymond
January 6, 1934 - March 27, 2022
Mr. Joe Raymond Green, Sr., 88, passed on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 6, 1934 in Wallburg, NC to William Raymond Green and Lula Belle Stone Green. He graduated from Wallburg High School. He was a truck driver with Johnson Motor Lines and retired from Billings Transfer. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 391 for 39 years. He loved rabbit hunting with his buddies, watching all sports, farming, mowing his yard, traveling and vacationing with his family, whom he dearly loved. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister, Iris Rose Green.
On September 24, 1955, he married Nancy Ann Motsinger, who survives of the home; also surviving is his son, Joe (Joey) Raymond Green, Jr. and wife Sharon; daughter, Tammy Ann Gabard and husband Mark; grandson, Brandon Lane Green and wife Keri; great-grandchildren, Paisley Rose and Maddox James Green; and step-grandson, Trent Hazzard.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Tom Mabry and Rev. Roy Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends immediately following the committal service in the church cemetery and at other times at the home. Mr. Green will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service and he will lie in state at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 12:00 – 6:00 pm for members of the community to pay their respects. Memorials may be directed to Shady Grove UMC, 167 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2022.