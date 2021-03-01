Menu
Joe Spangler
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Spangler, Joe

May 20, 1940 - February 27, 2021

Mr. Joe Spangler, 80, passed away Saturday, February 27, at Northern Regional Hospital. He was born May 20, 1940 in Boone, NC to the late Clarence Spangler and Lula Mae Baird Spangler. In addition to his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Marie Fox Spangler and his brother, Jimmy Spangler. Joe is survived by his two sons, Rex Spangler and Max Spangler (Vicky); four grandsons: Brad (Jessie), Brian, Nicholas (Melissa), and Austin Spangler; and one great-grandson, Aiden Spangler. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family. Mr. Spangler will lie-in-state from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Tuesday, March 2, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Lying in State
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rex & Max ,Sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. I thought a lot of your mother & dad. I missed seeing him the last ten years in passing since we moved to King.
Ed Fowler
March 2, 2021
I am very sorry to here if your father's passing . The times I would run into your Dad he was always hard at work . He always had a hello to say . God bless you and your family Max
Kent Parker
March 2, 2021
We are thinking and praying for you here in WV
Kim Blankley Golden
March 1, 2021
