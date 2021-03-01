Spangler, Joe
May 20, 1940 - February 27, 2021
Mr. Joe Spangler, 80, passed away Saturday, February 27, at Northern Regional Hospital. He was born May 20, 1940 in Boone, NC to the late Clarence Spangler and Lula Mae Baird Spangler. In addition to his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Marie Fox Spangler and his brother, Jimmy Spangler. Joe is survived by his two sons, Rex Spangler and Max Spangler (Vicky); four grandsons: Brad (Jessie), Brian, Nicholas (Melissa), and Austin Spangler; and one great-grandson, Aiden Spangler. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family. Mr. Spangler will lie-in-state from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Tuesday, March 2, at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 1, 2021.