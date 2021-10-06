Advance - Joe Van Starbuck, 70, died October 1, 2021. A celebration of life will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church, with visitation following at the home. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
Dear Pammy,
I´m so sorry for your loss & I know there are no words right now to fill the void left in your life but, I´m praying for God to fill you & yours with comfort & peace.
I´m here if you want to talk or pray.
Message me on FB-I´ll send you my number, etc.
Love & Hugs-Deb