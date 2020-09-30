Lash, Sr., John A.



December 7, 1940 - September 24, 2020



Mr. John Alexander Lash, Sr. was born on December 7, 1940 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Pauline Lash Sims and Sandy Johnson. He was educated in the Forsyth County School System and was a proud graduate of Carver High School, class of 1959. Mr. Lash retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 31 years of service as a Production Manager. He was a school bus driver with the WS/FC schools and mentor at Petree Elementary School. Mr. Lash served as Past Master of Salem Lodge #139 PHA, Past Commander-In-Chief of King Solomon's Consistory #64 and Worthy Patron of Queens of Olympic. Mr. Lash was a 33º GIG member of the United Supreme Council. A lifelong member of Bethania AME Zion Church, he served in many capacities. On Thursday, September 24, 2020, he gained his eternal wings, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Lash was loved by many and will be greatly missed in his church, community, lodge and family. He leaves to cherish their memories of him, his loving wife of 41 years, Cornelia Felicia Lash; two daughters: Lavada (Clifton) Ingram and Wendy Snow of Charlotte; his son, John (Barbara) Lash, Jr.; five grandchildren: LaMichea Lash, LaTia Hairston, Reginald (Carma) Tindall, Jalen Maxwell and Simone Lash; seven great-grandchildren; devoted cousin, Donald Lash; goddaughter, Tahara Moore of Chapel Hill, NC; special friends, Felix and Jennifer Hairston, Jackie and Levon Myers; and a host of other cousins and friends.



Funeral service for Mr. Lash will be private due to COVID 19 restrictions. Public viewing will be from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment with Masonic Rites will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



