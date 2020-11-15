Sparks, John and Carol
Carol Ann Willard Sparks (b. August 16, 1948) passed away November 7, 2020. John Edwin Sparks (b. December 26, 1949) followed her three days later to reunite forever.
Married May 7, 1972, these two were known for many things in the community, chiefly their love for one another. Their love and faith bore fruit in the generosity and service they gave their family, neighbors, church and community.
She had an eye for decoration and ran a clean, tidy ship. He worked with his hands and loved to be outside. Together they feathered a lovely nest near Farmington for 48 years.
Both were strong, vibrant people until their final week on earth. They were of clear mind, stayed busy with their various interests, and were very happy with their life. Pestilence was no deterrent to afternoon trips to the mountains they loved or service at their church. Her illness and passing was a critical blow to him and his health, and he followed her with determination and desire for a lasting peace and communion with her.
Surviving them are a son: Jonathan Daniel Sparks (wife Amanda Ledford Sparks) and his children, Harris, Lily, Wren and Sullivan. They also leave behind a daughter: Kimberly Sparks Cook (husband Michael Cook) and her children, Conner, Henry and Rachel. Also surviving are John's mother Madeleine, sister Helen Myers (husband Bobby), brother Dwight (wife Elizabeth), sister Nancy Miller (husband Michael), sister Teresa Phifer (husband John) and sister Alethea Segal. Carol is survived by her brother Brian (wife Jane), sister Kay Reece, and her brother-in-law William Davis (husband of the late Delia Davis). Numerous nephews and nieces on both sides remain, as well.
They are also survived by a wonderful and supportive church congregation at Macedonia Moravian Church, where they were members for over 40 years.
Due to the pandemic, no public memorial services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Macedonia Moravian Church, Haw River Christian Academy, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Wounded Warrior Project
. Contact Jonathan Sparks at (336)409-0807 for details on how to support these organizations that John and Carol loved.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.