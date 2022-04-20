Angell, John Travis



June 19, 1940 - April 19, 2022



East Bend



Mr. John Travis Angell, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home. Mr. Angell was born June 19, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Travis Angell and Mary Johnson Angell North. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the 82nd Airborne. He retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. after 33 years of service. Mr. Angell enjoyed fishing, hunting, and farming.



Mr. Angell is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Julia Evans Angell; a son, Paul (Jennifer) Angell; a granddaughter, Tessa Angell; two sisters, Henrietta Church and Bettie (Barry) Luper;and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel in East Bend with Rev. Will Hamric officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Hill Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mr. Angell.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Angell family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.