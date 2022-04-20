Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Travis Angell
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street
East Bend, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
Send Flowers
Angell, John Travis

June 19, 1940 - April 19, 2022

East Bend

Mr. John Travis Angell, 81, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home. Mr. Angell was born June 19, 1940 in Yadkin County to the late Travis Angell and Mary Johnson Angell North. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in the 82nd Airborne. He retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. after 33 years of service. Mr. Angell enjoyed fishing, hunting, and farming.

Mr. Angell is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Julia Evans Angell; a son, Paul (Jennifer) Angell; a granddaughter, Tessa Angell; two sisters, Henrietta Church and Bettie (Barry) Luper;and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel in East Bend with Rev. Will Hamric officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Hill Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 PM, prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mr. Angell.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Angell family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC
Apr
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.