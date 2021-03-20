Arzonico, John "Jack"
October 18, 1924 - March 16, 2021
John "Jack" Arzonico died at home under hospice care with Trellis Supportive Care on March 16, 2021. Jack was born October 18,1924 in Englewood, NJ to Jack and Waneta Arzonico. He graduated from Tenafly High School in 1942. He served in World War II in the Army Combat Engineers of the 28th Division, receiving 5 battle stars including the Battle of the Bulge. Following the war, Jack received a BA Degree from Guilford College in 1948 and a Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1949. He married Doris Robbins in 1950 and they were married for 70 years. Jack worked for Western Electric and retired after 37 ½ years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bob. He is survived by his wife, Doris, a son, John Arzonico, daughters, Mary Arzonico and Nancy Pulliam, grandchildren, Jeff (Kelly) Arzonico, Patrick (Caroline) Arzonico, Ben (Emma) Pulliam, Ross Pulliam, Sam (Gretchen) Pulliam, Alex Ansel, Carolyn Ansel, and great-granddaughters Blake and Brooklyn Arzonico. Jack officiated football for 35 years on the high school and college level. He enjoyed traveling the world, golfing, fresh water fishing and attending grandchildren's activities and events and was an avid Wake Forest Fan. His family and St. Paul's Episcopal Church were the most important parts of his life. His volunteer activities include Crisis Control, Senior Services (Meals on Wheels), Family Services and the Ronald McDonald Room at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021. Memorials can be made to St.Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.