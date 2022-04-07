Beroth, John David "J.D."
August 1, 1934 - April 4, 2022
John David "J.D." Beroth, age 87, of Pfafftown passed away peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Village Care of King with his family by his side. He was born August 1, 1934, in Pfafftown, NC to W.W. and Lillian Speas Beroth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, David William, and son-in-law, Jim "Mo" Moser.
J.D. graduated from Lewisville High School in 1953. He was employed as a brick mason for 13 years and worked at Beroth Oil Company for 35 years.
In 1954, he discovered his passion for the fire service and was a founding member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department – which he served loyally for 66 years. J.D. was also a man of God and attended Olivet Moravian Church. He loved his church family and served in many different positions within the church for as long as he had the ability to do so. He was a member of West Bend Masonic Lodge #434, Winston-Salem Scottish Rite Valley, and a Shriner. He was also a member of the Vienna Civic Club and active in the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed having a vegetable garden and loved sharing his produce with the community.
Family was the most important thing to J.D., and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. We have so many fond memories and we were blessed to have him in our lives. J.D. is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clara Beroth, his daughters, Carol (Wade) Fincher, Phyllis (Jeff) Heitman, Beverly Moser, and Tracy (Dennis) Lee; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a very special family friend, Rick Goins.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the fellowship hall at Olivet Moravian Church in Winston-Salem. The memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with burial to follow in the church graveyard.
Memorial donations may be made to Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106 or the Vienna Fire Department, 6328 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, NC, 27040.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Village Care of King for their compassionate care for J.D. and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.