Bea and John, Sending my deepest sympathy for your loss. My memories of John being so welcoming to my mother on her many visits to N.C.,and treating her like family each time. My son Jordan had the pleasure of meeting your father, and commented on how intelligent and interesting he was to be around. My memories are many, but especially the day you were born and how excited he was to be a father. May your memories of him guide you through this difficult time.

Jerri McBroom March 23, 2021