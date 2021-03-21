Colthar, Jr., John William
June 25, 1942 - March 12, 2021
John William Colthar, Jr., peacefully passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center.
He was born on June 25, 1942, in Syracuse, NY to John W. Colthar, Sr. and Mildred Crusan Colthar.
John served with the United States Air Force in Southeast Asia during the early 1960's. He worked for many years until his retirement at Wachovia and Wells Fargo as a systems engineer. He was a longtime member of Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville and a local leader at Home Moravian Church in Old Salem. In 1994, John began to volunteer extensively at Professionals In Transition® Support Group, with his good friend Damian Birkel. For over 25 years, John's dedicated service, creative thinking, leadership, and heartfelt support combined with his endless hours of commitment enabled thousands of people to find their dream jobs.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Colthar, Sr. and Mildred Crusan Colthar; sister Naomi MacLellan Andrews, and brother Jeffrey Allan Colthar.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beatrice Carver Colthar; son, John W. Colthar III, and wife Deanna Pauca; and granddaughters, Rosalind Colthar and Asela Colthar.
A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021. In the meantime, memorials may be made to Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, NC 27023, or to Professionals in Transition, PO Box 11252 Winston-Salem, NC 27116-1252, or online at https://jobsearching.org
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.