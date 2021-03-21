Menu
John William Colthar Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Colthar, Jr., John William

June 25, 1942 - March 12, 2021

John William Colthar, Jr., peacefully passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center.

He was born on June 25, 1942, in Syracuse, NY to John W. Colthar, Sr. and Mildred Crusan Colthar.

John served with the United States Air Force in Southeast Asia during the early 1960's. He worked for many years until his retirement at Wachovia and Wells Fargo as a systems engineer. He was a longtime member of Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville and a local leader at Home Moravian Church in Old Salem. In 1994, John began to volunteer extensively at Professionals In Transition® Support Group, with his good friend Damian Birkel. For over 25 years, John's dedicated service, creative thinking, leadership, and heartfelt support combined with his endless hours of commitment enabled thousands of people to find their dream jobs.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Colthar, Sr. and Mildred Crusan Colthar; sister Naomi MacLellan Andrews, and brother Jeffrey Allan Colthar.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beatrice Carver Colthar; son, John W. Colthar III, and wife Deanna Pauca; and granddaughters, Rosalind Colthar and Asela Colthar.

A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021. In the meantime, memorials may be made to Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, NC 27023, or to Professionals in Transition, PO Box 11252 Winston-Salem, NC 27116-1252, or online at https://jobsearching.org

Salem Funerals and Cremations Reynolda is honored to serve the Colthar family. Online condolences may be made to salemfh.com

Salem Funerals & Cremations

2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.
Béa We are so very sorry. Leigh remembers working with John at RJR and we enjoyed seeing you both at the Little Theatre With sympathy Leigh and Shari
Leigh and Shari Leverenz
March 27, 2021
Bea and John, Sending my deepest sympathy for your loss. My memories of John being so welcoming to my mother on her many visits to N.C.,and treating her like family each time. My son Jordan had the pleasure of meeting your father, and commented on how intelligent and interesting he was to be around. My memories are many, but especially the day you were born and how excited he was to be a father. May your memories of him guide you through this difficult time.
Jerri McBroom
March 23, 2021
I knew John through PIT. He was a thoughtful and supportive man. Many folks will miss his sage wisdom. My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time. Kit Broadhurst
Kit Broadhurst
March 22, 2021
John, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in the loss of your dad. I enjoyed knowing them when they were active at Unity.
Joy Cole
March 21, 2021
Bea, we are so sorry to hear the news that John had passed. We have such fond memories of those days in Lewisville when we were neighbors. Please know that we are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers, and we offer our deepest sympathy at this sad time.
Doreen Tylak
March 21, 2021
Bea and John, so sorry to here the news about John. He was one of the nicest and smartest guys I ever worked with at RJR as well as a great neighbor. You have my deepest sympathy.
DANIEL J TYLAK
March 21, 2021
Bea, we are so sorry for your loss and will be keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Joan and Dane Sebastian
March 21, 2021
