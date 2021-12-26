Compere, John
October 17, 1934 - October 10, 2021
John Senter Compere, PhD, was born on October 17, 1934 in Ellison, Mississippi and spent most of his childhood in Jackson, Mississippi. His parents were William Lowery Compere and Jacqueline Senter Compere. John was a liscensed Clinical Psychologist and professional speaker living in Chandler, Arizona.
Dr. Compere received a BA in English from Mississippi College(1956), and a graduate degree in theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary(1961). He spent his early adult years in isolated areas of Alaska before beginning his first career as an ordained Baptist minister in several communities in North Carolina. At the age of 32, John embarked on a new career, recieving a masters in Psychology from Wake Forest University(1969), and a PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (1972). He taught Psychology at Wake Forest University and was one of the initial consultants at the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, NC. He also opened his own private practices in Winston Salem called Forsyth Psychological Associates and Medpsych. He then began a third career in professional speaking, specializing in corporate and professional association conferences with his witty and accessible "Psychology You Can Use" program. As a full -time professional key-note speaker, he spoke at conferences in all 50 states and internationally. After his retirement he volluntered for 8 years as a CASA (court appointed special advocate for children). He was also a founding member of the Clergy Project in 2011.
John lived a rich life filled with adventure and curiosity. He was an avid reader with a voracious appetite for knowledge and people, but his most precious moments were spent with his family. John is survived by his loving wife Joyce D. Compere, three daughters: Layne(Compere) Starling, LouAnn (Compere) Vaughn, Shelly Baldenegro, and one son Lee Compere. His family included six granddaughters: Padgett Vaughn, Rachael (Vaughn) Pennell, Sydney Vaughn, Virginia Starling, Ashley Baldenegro, Lindsay (Baldenegro) Black, two great granddaughters, Copelyn and Raelyn, and one great grandson Tristan.
A memorial contribution in John's name may be made to theclergyproject.org
Here are the words John lived by- "Being good for goodness' sake is a great way to live your life!" And he did.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.