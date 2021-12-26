Menu
Dr John Compere
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
David's Desert Chapel
325 W Yavapai St
Wickenburg, AZ
Compere, John

October 17, 1934 - October 10, 2021

John Senter Compere, PhD, was born on October 17, 1934 in Ellison, Mississippi and spent most of his childhood in Jackson, Mississippi. His parents were William Lowery Compere and Jacqueline Senter Compere. John was a liscensed Clinical Psychologist and professional speaker living in Chandler, Arizona.

Dr. Compere received a BA in English from Mississippi College(1956), and a graduate degree in theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary(1961). He spent his early adult years in isolated areas of Alaska before beginning his first career as an ordained Baptist minister in several communities in North Carolina. At the age of 32, John embarked on a new career, recieving a masters in Psychology from Wake Forest University(1969), and a PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (1972). He taught Psychology at Wake Forest University and was one of the initial consultants at the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, NC. He also opened his own private practices in Winston Salem called Forsyth Psychological Associates and Medpsych. He then began a third career in professional speaking, specializing in corporate and professional association conferences with his witty and accessible "Psychology You Can Use" program. As a full -time professional key-note speaker, he spoke at conferences in all 50 states and internationally. After his retirement he volluntered for 8 years as a CASA (court appointed special advocate for children). He was also a founding member of the Clergy Project in 2011.

John lived a rich life filled with adventure and curiosity. He was an avid reader with a voracious appetite for knowledge and people, but his most precious moments were spent with his family. John is survived by his loving wife Joyce D. Compere, three daughters: Layne(Compere) Starling, LouAnn (Compere) Vaughn, Shelly Baldenegro, and one son Lee Compere. His family included six granddaughters: Padgett Vaughn, Rachael (Vaughn) Pennell, Sydney Vaughn, Virginia Starling, Ashley Baldenegro, Lindsay (Baldenegro) Black, two great granddaughters, Copelyn and Raelyn, and one great grandson Tristan.

A memorial contribution in John's name may be made to theclergyproject.org

Here are the words John lived by- "Being good for goodness' sake is a great way to live your life!" And he did.

Davids Desert Chapel

325 W Yavapai St Wickenburg, AZ 85390
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
David's Desert Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had Dr. Compere in the 70s as one of my professors at Wake Forest. He was a very effective teacher, and he made the subject material very interesting. He already had a depth of clinical experience to augment his lectures. His humanity and approachability were evident to students.
Jim Apple
School
December 26, 2021
I am sad to hear of Dr. Comperes passing but happy to know he lived his later years being involved in things that brought him great joy. I knew Dr. Compere from the 1980's. He officiated our wedding in 1985. I always thought so much of Dr. Compere. My deepest sympathy to all his family.
Carol Slate
Other
December 26, 2021
