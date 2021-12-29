Menu
John Tom Cooper Sr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Cooper, Sr., John Tom

August 2, 1930 - December 25, 2021

Mr. John Tom Cooper, Sr., 91, of Winston-Salem went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on December 25, 2021, at his home. He was born August 2, 1930, in Grandview, Texas, to the late Covert B. Cooper, Sr. and the late Christine Ingle Cooper. Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Marjorie B. Cooper; children, Donna Lowrance (Andy), John T. Cooper, Jr. (Carolyn), Philip E. Cooper, and Peggy Levis (Marc); grandchildren, Elizabeth Walter, Tiffany Cooper, Jacob Cooper, John T. Cooper III, Samuel Cooper, Mallory Lowrance and Hope Capps; and four great-granddaughters, Ellie Cooper, Nora Kate Cooper, Lennox Cooper, Olivia Hall and Lyza Capps.

John retired from Western Electric /AT&T. He had a servant's heart and served many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences made be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funerals & Cremations
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
