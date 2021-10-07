Cox, John Wayne
February 1, 1936 - October 4, 2021
Rural Hall, NC – John Wayne Cox passed on October 4, 2021, after battling multiple chronic health issues over the last two years.
John was born February 1, 1936. He is the son of Cecil and Betsy Mae Cox. John was the youngest of five children; two brothers; Jim and Oscar and two sisters; Dorthy Mae and Peggy. He enlisted in the Army at the age of seventeen. John served in the Army for twelve years, obtaining the rank of SSG. He did one tour of duty in Vietnam with the First Cavalry Division.
John married Marilyn Francis Collins in August of 1965. John and Marilyn had three sons: Kevin, David (Josie), and Stephen. They attended Red Bank Baptist Church and they lived in Rural Hall, NC. After being honorably discharged from the Army John got a job with Piedmont Airlines. He worked at Piedmont Airlines/US Air for twenty-eight years, serving as a radio shop technician, radio shop manager and avionic instructor. After retiring from Piedmont/US Air, he worked at Pinebrook convenience store for eight years.
John loved sports, animals, and the outdoors. He was an assistant coach for North Forsyth Little League for several years. John was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was a selfless and caring man who put the needs of his family and others before his own.
John is survived by his wife, his three sons, three grandsons: Tyler, Alex and Allen, many nieces and nephews and many friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Red Bank Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Gary Sanders officiating.
