John Wayne Cox
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Cox, John Wayne

February 1, 1936 - October 4, 2021

Rural Hall, NC – John Wayne Cox passed on October 4, 2021, after battling multiple chronic health issues over the last two years.

John was born February 1, 1936. He is the son of Cecil and Betsy Mae Cox. John was the youngest of five children; two brothers; Jim and Oscar and two sisters; Dorthy Mae and Peggy. He enlisted in the Army at the age of seventeen. John served in the Army for twelve years, obtaining the rank of SSG. He did one tour of duty in Vietnam with the First Cavalry Division.

John married Marilyn Francis Collins in August of 1965. John and Marilyn had three sons: Kevin, David (Josie), and Stephen. They attended Red Bank Baptist Church and they lived in Rural Hall, NC. After being honorably discharged from the Army John got a job with Piedmont Airlines. He worked at Piedmont Airlines/US Air for twenty-eight years, serving as a radio shop technician, radio shop manager and avionic instructor. After retiring from Piedmont/US Air, he worked at Pinebrook convenience store for eight years.

John loved sports, animals, and the outdoors. He was an assistant coach for North Forsyth Little League for several years. John was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was a selfless and caring man who put the needs of his family and others before his own.

John is survived by his wife, his three sons, three grandsons: Tyler, Alex and Allen, many nieces and nephews and many friends.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Red Bank Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Gary Sanders officiating.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Wayne Cox. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Red Bank Baptist Church
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
I am so very sorry to hear of his passing. Marilyn, Kevin, David & Stephen you are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you and hold your hand through this difficult time. My heart aches for you.
Angela Lowe
Family
October 8, 2021
Steve, I'm sorry to see this. My condolences to you and your family.
Harwick W Kiser
Friend
October 8, 2021
I worked around John many years ago when He managed the Avionics Shop . John was always upbeat and had a good word to say . A fine man . So sorry for the loss .
Tom Underwood
Work
October 7, 2021
so sorry for your loss, always a nice man, treated me good.
GARY D MUNDY
October 7, 2021
