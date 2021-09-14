To John´s family and friends, I was deeply saddened to learn of John`s death. I met John during the time in which he was in Topeka. John was an intelligent, thoughtful and kind person. John was instrumental in vastly improving our newspaper. To his family and friends I express my deepest sympathies for your loss. I will rejoice with you knowing that I had the good fortune of meeting and calling John my friend. Be well, Pedro L. Irigonegaray

Pedro L. Irigonegaray Friend September 14, 2021