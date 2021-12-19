Gates, John Davis
January 22, 1939 - December 17, 2021
John Davis Gates passed away peacefully at 1:15 am at Arbor Acres Retirement Community this past Friday. Born a damn Yankee in New York, John quickly adopted the South as his home and served as the Editorial Editor of The Journal for more than 20 years, and was widely regarded as a leader in the community. He was an accomplished writer, winning several local and national awards, wrote two biographies, and was a sportswriter for both the Charlotte Observer and Wilmington News Journal. John loved Winston-Salem and spent much of his adult life working to better our town through his efforts with the arts and politics. Much of his time and money went towards enriching the lives of others.
John went to Exeter Academy, Yale University, and Columbia University School of Journalism. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed singing with his barbershop quartet, rooting for the Tarheels, and above all else spending time with his loving family. His friends and family will remember him for his sense of humor, compassion, and candor.
He is survived by his wife Susan, children Ashley, Johnny, Andrew, Susanna, eleven grandchildren, and predeceased one grandson.
Services will be held at Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27104 on Wednesday, December 29th at 3pm. The family asks that anyone who wishes to make a donation on his behalf do so to the Alzhiemer's Association,4600 Park Rd STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to their favorite charity.
