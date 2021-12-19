My condolences to Suzie and his family. I knew John from the time he was the "heart throb" of girls at my college..Briarcliff; all through the years when he became an honorary Southern Gentleman in my home town and an editor at the Journal. I watched him in his waning years..ever the polite gentleman; It was in his DNA. So long, gentle spirit.

Lynn Sharpe Hill Friend December 19, 2021