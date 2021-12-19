Menu
John Davis Gates
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Gates, John Davis

January 22, 1939 - December 17, 2021

John Davis Gates passed away peacefully at 1:15 am at Arbor Acres Retirement Community this past Friday. Born a damn Yankee in New York, John quickly adopted the South as his home and served as the Editorial Editor of The Journal for more than 20 years, and was widely regarded as a leader in the community. He was an accomplished writer, winning several local and national awards, wrote two biographies, and was a sportswriter for both the Charlotte Observer and Wilmington News Journal. John loved Winston-Salem and spent much of his adult life working to better our town through his efforts with the arts and politics. Much of his time and money went towards enriching the lives of others.

John went to Exeter Academy, Yale University, and Columbia University School of Journalism. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed singing with his barbershop quartet, rooting for the Tarheels, and above all else spending time with his loving family. His friends and family will remember him for his sense of humor, compassion, and candor.

He is survived by his wife Susan, children Ashley, Johnny, Andrew, Susanna, eleven grandchildren, and predeceased one grandson.

Services will be held at Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27104 on Wednesday, December 29th at 3pm. The family asks that anyone who wishes to make a donation on his behalf do so to the Alzhiemer's Association,4600 Park Rd STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to their favorite charity. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC, 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
3:00p.m.
Arbor Acres
1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
I am so sorry not to have been aware of his passing until now. My condolences to Suz. I always enjoyed his company and his introduction To Forsyth CC golf. A smart and amusing colleague.
tim maby
Work
January 3, 2022
Susie so sorry to hear about John's passing. He was certainly an asset in our community but was also a fun person to know. I know you and your children will miss him greatly! Thinking of you all. Wanda Priddy
Wanda Priddy
Other
December 20, 2021
My condolences to Suzie and his family. I knew John from the time he was the "heart throb" of girls at my college..Briarcliff; all through the years when he became an honorary Southern Gentleman in my home town and an editor at the Journal. I watched him in his waning years..ever the polite gentleman; It was in his DNA. So long, gentle spirit.
Lynn Sharpe Hill
Friend
December 19, 2021
