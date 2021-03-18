Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Will Glass
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Glass, John Will

February 2, 1925 - March 14, 2021

Mr. John Will Glass, 96, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was born in Wilkes County on February 2, 1925, to the late Fred Aldred and Nellie Williams Glass. Mr. Glass was a veteran of WWII in the U.S. Navy. He earned twenty-eight battle stars while serving on the USS Montpelier, also known as the Mighty Monty, which was hit by six torpedoes and two kamikaze planes. While onboard, he shot over 200,000 rounds of six and eight-inch shells, sinking two Japanese destroyers, two Japanese aircraft carriers, and fourteen kamikaze planes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Glass is preceded in death by his wife, Madge Glass, and a brother, Roy E. Glass. He is survived by a brother, Fred Glass, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and caregiver, Marcella Reeves and husband Steven of Conover. A graveside service with military honors will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I always thought very highly of Johnny I knew a lot of people that worked for him at John W Glass construction co I know he's one happy man for he is now reunited with Madge. Vincent Baker Tobaccoville NC
Vincent Baker
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results