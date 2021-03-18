Glass, John Will
February 2, 1925 - March 14, 2021
Mr. John Will Glass, 96, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was born in Wilkes County on February 2, 1925, to the late Fred Aldred and Nellie Williams Glass. Mr. Glass was a veteran of WWII in the U.S. Navy. He earned twenty-eight battle stars while serving on the USS Montpelier, also known as the Mighty Monty, which was hit by six torpedoes and two kamikaze planes. While onboard, he shot over 200,000 rounds of six and eight-inch shells, sinking two Japanese destroyers, two Japanese aircraft carriers, and fourteen kamikaze planes. In addition to his parents, Mr. Glass is preceded in death by his wife, Madge Glass, and a brother, Roy E. Glass. He is survived by a brother, Fred Glass, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and caregiver, Marcella Reeves and husband Steven of Conover. A graveside service with military honors will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.