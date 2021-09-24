Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Weldon Gordon
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Gordon, John Weldon

July 13, 1935 - September 21, 2021

Mr. John Weldon Gordon, Jr., 86, died on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born July 13, 1935 in Forsyth County to John Weldon and Mary Woodall Gordon. John attended Hanes High School and worked at R.J. Reynolds. He later began a long career in auto sales on his own with Quality Motors and at several dealerships including Bob Rule Chevrolet, Bob King Mazda, and Flow Motors. He continued to buy and sell cars and make deals long into his retirement. He enjoyed working around the house, boating and socializing at High Rock Lake, fishing at the coast, and keeping various animals all of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved stepmother, Leona Gordon; daughter, Michelle; and his wife of 50 years, Janet Gordon, who preceded him in death by 19 days. He is survived by his son, Mark; sister, Dixie Hinson (Frank); brother, Randy Gordon (Vickie); son-in-law, Glenn Green; and the last in a long line of pets, his dog Cody. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Kevin Kilbreth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. We didn't see John often, but his presence in our neighborhood will be missed.
Alison Taylor and Cliff Zeyl
Other
September 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss..
Dorothy S. Reynolds
Friend
September 25, 2021
He was always making me laugh so sorry for your loss
Joel Essick
Work
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results