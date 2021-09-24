Gordon, John Weldon
July 13, 1935 - September 21, 2021
Mr. John Weldon Gordon, Jr., 86, died on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born July 13, 1935 in Forsyth County to John Weldon and Mary Woodall Gordon. John attended Hanes High School and worked at R.J. Reynolds. He later began a long career in auto sales on his own with Quality Motors and at several dealerships including Bob Rule Chevrolet, Bob King Mazda, and Flow Motors. He continued to buy and sell cars and make deals long into his retirement. He enjoyed working around the house, boating and socializing at High Rock Lake, fishing at the coast, and keeping various animals all of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved stepmother, Leona Gordon; daughter, Michelle; and his wife of 50 years, Janet Gordon, who preceded him in death by 19 days. He is survived by his son, Mark; sister, Dixie Hinson (Frank); brother, Randy Gordon (Vickie); son-in-law, Glenn Green; and the last in a long line of pets, his dog Cody. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Kevin Kilbreth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.