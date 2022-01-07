Menu
John Hiatt
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
Hiatt, John

July 5, 1947 - January 5, 2022

Mr. John Harmon Hiatt, age 74, of Mount Airy passed away on January 5, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. Mr. Hiatt was born in Surry County, July 5, 1947, the son of the late Clyde H. and Georgia "Nifty" Boyd Hiatt. He was an avid reader of current events and local news. He was a member of Mount Bethel Moravian Church. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Pam Hiatt. The Hiatt family would like to thank all the friends and caregivers at Central Continuing Care for all the care given to John. There will be no formal services, and memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy is serving the Hiatt family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.
