Hutchens, John Daniel "JD"
September 23, 1933 - September 16, 2021
John Daniel "JD" Hutchens, age 87, passed away peacefully at his residence, September 16, 2021. He was born September 23, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Ernest Taft Hutchens, and Edna Blanche Brown Hutchens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruby Hutchens; brother-in-law, Bill Sizemore. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jane Hall Hutchens; children, Sandra (Damon O'Connor) Hutchens, Jenae (Stacey) Deel, Jonathan Steelman; grandchildren, Autumn Ingool, Hayden Steelman, Jacob Deel; sister, Betty Sizemore; niece, Donna (Darren) Chamberlain. JD was a founding member of Forbush Fire Department. He enjoyed wood crafting, playing golf, gardening, and he was very fond of all his pets, especially watching purple martins. There will be a graveside service at Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Nathan Tuttle and Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice, Yadkin Valley Home Health, and Courtney Ruritan Club for the loving care shown to JD and his family. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Deep Creek Baptist Church, 2401 Old Stage Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Courtney Ruritan Club, 2130 Brawley Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.