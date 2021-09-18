Menu
John Daniel "Jd" Hutchens
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Hutchens, John Daniel "JD"

September 23, 1933 - September 16, 2021

John Daniel "JD" Hutchens, age 87, passed away peacefully at his residence, September 16, 2021. He was born September 23, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Ernest Taft Hutchens, and Edna Blanche Brown Hutchens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruby Hutchens; brother-in-law, Bill Sizemore. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jane Hall Hutchens; children, Sandra (Damon O'Connor) Hutchens, Jenae (Stacey) Deel, Jonathan Steelman; grandchildren, Autumn Ingool, Hayden Steelman, Jacob Deel; sister, Betty Sizemore; niece, Donna (Darren) Chamberlain. JD was a founding member of Forbush Fire Department. He enjoyed wood crafting, playing golf, gardening, and he was very fond of all his pets, especially watching purple martins. There will be a graveside service at Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Nathan Tuttle and Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice, Yadkin Valley Home Health, and Courtney Ruritan Club for the loving care shown to JD and his family. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Deep Creek Baptist Church, 2401 Old Stage Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Courtney Ruritan Club, 2130 Brawley Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandra, Im just seeing this. You have my deepest sympathies. If you ever need anything, just let me know. Donnie, the kids, and I, love you & Damon <3 I hope you know you are always welcome here. ((hugs)) <3
Diana & Donnie Kline
Friend
October 30, 2021
Sandra.....you are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you.
Sharon Jester
Friend
September 25, 2021
Sandra.....you are in my thoughts and prayers. Love Sharon Jester
Sharon
Friend
September 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our condolences to family and friends.
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
September 18, 2021
Jane,
So sorry for your loss. Deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Fred Simmons
Classmate
September 18, 2021
Jane I am so very sorry to read this. You are a wonderful person and I know you took good care of JD. The lord will look after him now. I will put you and your family in my prayers. If I can do anything all you have to do is let me know. I love you sweetheart.
Beverly Thornburg
Friend
September 17, 2021
Sandra , So Sorry for you loss of your dad may the Lord comfort you in this difficult time we will be praying for you all.
Angie n David Bell
September 17, 2021
Betty and family, so sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one. We will keep you in our prayers.
Tracy Casstevens Matthews
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
