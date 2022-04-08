Johnson, John William



March 29, 1948 - March 20, 2022



John William Johnson, aged 73, of Kernersville, passed away surrounded by love and wonderful memories on March 20, 2022.



John was born in Farmington in Davie County in 1948 and moved to Cherry Street in Winston-Salem early on. His family settled in the Wedgewood community near Bethania soon after, and they remained there for many years. John was a resident of Rural Hall for some years, and Kernersville for the rest of his life.



A North Forsyth High School graduate ('67), John enlisted in the U.S. Navy reserves in 1968 and served with honor until 1970. Soon after, he returned to Winston-Salem and pursued his desire for a career on the radio.



More affectionately known around the Triad as "Smith Patterson," John was the voice of the morning news on WSJS for nearly 30 years and then at WEGO for another three and a half years, sharing the airwaves with other local celebrities Glenn Scott, J.R. Snyder and Bill Flynn and many others, who were all great friends of his.



John was a life-long North Carolinian, and loved most things North Carolina —barbecue, summer evenings on the porch, a cold Pepsi and a Pulliam's hot dog, and Tobacco Road basketball—with the exception of UNC.



He is preceded in death by his mother Mildred (Poindexter) Johnson and father, John Francis Johnson. He is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years Susan of Kernersville; children Keleigh (Johnson) Cloar and husband Allen of Huntsville, AL, Gregory Adam and wife Samantha of Pace, FL, George Wesley and wife Ashlee of Roanoke, VA, Michael Pope and wife Sheryl (McNair) of Archdale, and sister Martha (Johnson) Musten of Kernersville. He was also the grandfather to Oliver, Piper, Everett, Owen, Griffin, Dakota and Jafen.



The family will host a reception and celebration of life for John on Friday, April 15 at Kernersville Community House at 405 Salisbury St. in Kernersville from 3:30-5:30 PM. All family and friends are welcome.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 8, 2022.