Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Isaac Mabe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Mabe, John Isaac

July 29, 1938 - March 16, 2021

Mr. John Isaac Mabe, 82, of Clemmons, NC passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born in Surry County on July 29, 1938 to the late Ruth and Alonzo Mabe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pansy Jones, and brother, Albert Mabe. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of nearly 60 years, wife, Polly Wilhelm Mabe, his daughter, Fonda Ormond (David), grandchildren, Abbie Kinnison (Brad) and Isaac Ormond (Cecilia), great-grandsons, Charlie and Samuel Ormond, a sister, Emma Winters, and several nieces and nephews. After graduating high school, John did an apprenticeship with Forsyth Technical Community College. He proudly served his country in the North Carolina Army National Guard. After 35 years of service, he retired from the City of Winston-Salem. John was a faithful member of Calvary Church and Truth Worth Teaching Bible Class. He had a God-given gift of service to others. A graveside service will be held 3:00PM Friday, March 19, 2021 at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville, NC with Mr. Brad Kinnison officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Mocksville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Polly & Fonda & Family, We were so sorry to hear of your loss. I know you will miss him but he is in Heaven now with his Lord and Savior, maybe even talking with Howard. Prayers for your family.
Randall & Elaine Hinton
March 20, 2021
So sorry to learn of your husbands passing. Prayers to you and family.
Martha Barkley
March 19, 2021
With my sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Irma Jean Shelton
March 18, 2021
Polly and Fonda: My heart goes out to you during this time of great loss. Gods welcomes Issac home, while he is greatly missed here. May you feel the love and comfort from God during this time as well as from your family and friends! You are in our hearts and prayers
Amy Hagaman
March 18, 2021
Polly and Fonda, so sorry to hear of Isaac passing, have known you sweet folks for many years, would see Isaac in store , I would always ask how you were doing, we appreciated his support, please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. God has his arms around you, Love You, Betty Jo, Craig, Brad Smitherman
Betty Jo Smitherman
March 17, 2021
Polly, please know you and Fonda are in my prayers. So shocked to hear of Isaac´s passing. Memories of living next door to you all so many years ago are precious. Isaac was a sweet and kind man and you were blessed to have been married to such a man. May God hold you in His loving care. Love you.
Lynne Atkins
March 17, 2021
We will always have fond memories of Issac & Polly, bike riding and all our evening of playing our favorite games. Rest In Peace Issac.
Reuben & Barbara Arnold
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results