Mabe, John Isaac
July 29, 1938 - March 16, 2021
Mr. John Isaac Mabe, 82, of Clemmons, NC passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born in Surry County on July 29, 1938 to the late Ruth and Alonzo Mabe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pansy Jones, and brother, Albert Mabe. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of nearly 60 years, wife, Polly Wilhelm Mabe, his daughter, Fonda Ormond (David), grandchildren, Abbie Kinnison (Brad) and Isaac Ormond (Cecilia), great-grandsons, Charlie and Samuel Ormond, a sister, Emma Winters, and several nieces and nephews. After graduating high school, John did an apprenticeship with Forsyth Technical Community College. He proudly served his country in the North Carolina Army National Guard. After 35 years of service, he retired from the City of Winston-Salem. John was a faithful member of Calvary Church and Truth Worth Teaching Bible Class. He had a God-given gift of service to others. A graveside service will be held 3:00PM Friday, March 19, 2021 at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville, NC with Mr. Brad Kinnison officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
