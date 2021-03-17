Moore, John Christopher



December 1, 1959 - March 13, 2021



Johnny, 61, passed away peacefully at his home on March 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Moore, Sr. and Anna Moore. A proud and loving father to Kristi and Haley Moore, grandfather to Tyrez Gainey, Jr. and Anika Steed, and brother and friend to many, he was a career tower climber, auto detailer, mechanic, and jack of all trades. Nicknamed Johnny5, he was a hardworking man with many talents who helped anyone, and had a passion for family, fishing, beaches and cars. He will always be remembered for his big heart and the contagious smile on his face. He will truly be missed by all. There will be a memorial in the very near future.



