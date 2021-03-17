Menu
John Christopher Moore
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
Moore, John Christopher

December 1, 1959 - March 13, 2021

Johnny, 61, passed away peacefully at his home on March 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Moore, Sr. and Anna Moore. A proud and loving father to Kristi and Haley Moore, grandfather to Tyrez Gainey, Jr. and Anika Steed, and brother and friend to many, he was a career tower climber, auto detailer, mechanic, and jack of all trades. Nicknamed Johnny5, he was a hardworking man with many talents who helped anyone, and had a passion for family, fishing, beaches and cars. He will always be remembered for his big heart and the contagious smile on his face. He will truly be missed by all. There will be a memorial in the very near future.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
Sorry for your loss Johnny will b missed by many
Karen Wood
April 18, 2021
Thank you Johnny for being one of my best friends. I love you my brother. You will be missed by many of us.
Ruby Brown
March 23, 2021
We are saddened by his death, God rest his perfect soul.
Elaine and Kimberly Oneal
March 19, 2021
Thank you for all the nice things you said to me and for the smile that was always on your face. We'll miss you at Piedmont Tower...you were indeed a very good dude. Rest in Peace my friend.
Anna Moyer
March 17, 2021
