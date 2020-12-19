Menu
John Willard Nelson
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
Nelson, John Willard

December 17, 1929 - December 17, 2020

LAWSONVILLE – John Willard Nelson, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Sands and Reverend Randy Roberts officiating. The family requests that face coverings be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

Mr. Nelson was born on December 17, 1929 to the late Jessie and Maggie Snydor Nelson in Stokes County. He attended Sandy Ridge High School and was self-employed as a carpenter and a farmer. He served as a supervisor with the Stokes County Soil and Water District for twelve years. Mr. Nelson also served in the Stokes County Fire Department for forty-six years. He was currently employed with Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge.

He was a wonderful husband, loving brother, giving father and grandfather and loyal friend. Mr. Nelson was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon for several years. His first love was his God and his second love was his family. His greatest desire was to help others. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which my Lord has given me."

In addition to his parents, Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilmer and Curtis Nelson, four sisters, Della Nelson, Margaret N. Boyd, Elva Tilley and Loreen N. Bullins and one grandson, Paul Nelson.

Survivors include his wife, Hazel Hall Nelson; two sons, Barry (Kim) Nelson of Lawsonville and Johnny (Angie) Nelson of Mt. Airy; one step-son, Donald Stephens; two step-daughters, Janice (Byron) Combs and Kay Stephens, all of Lawsonville; two sisters, Minnie Bullins and Sudie N. Nelson, both of Madison; five grandchildren, Kelly, Amber, Christopher, Jackie and Cole and three great-grandchildren, John Paul, Levi and J.C. Nelson.

Mr. Nelson may be viewed on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 4128 NC Hwy 704 E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel

1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Dec
20
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Uncle Willard also left behind of large number of nieces and nephews that love him dearly. He was always happy to see all of us and knew our spouses and children as well. He organized the Nelson Family Reunion which was held on the 4th Sunday in September. This event keeps our family connected every year. We will miss him so much and send love and sympathy to Hazel and her family, as well as to our cousins, Barry and John.
Mazie Fleetwood
December 19, 2020
Uncle Willard will be greatly missed. Barry and Johnny our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during this difficult time. The best memory I have of your dad is the love he had for God and he shared it with me and my parents many times. With out a doubt he´s in heaven with my mom and dad rejoicing and worshiping God. We love you guys. Frank and Angela Lankford
Frank Lankord
December 19, 2020
First, I would like to state that I did not have the privilege of knowing Mr. Nelson, nor his family. What a wonderful testimony for the Lord, and such a lasting legacy for his family. My condolences to the loved ones.
Polly Spainhour
December 19, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to you in the loss of this fine man. We met him through his old friend, Norman Williams, and he quickly became a friend. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Bobby and Lynda Blakley
December 19, 2020
