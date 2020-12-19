Nelson, John Willard
December 17, 1929 - December 17, 2020
LAWSONVILLE – John Willard Nelson, 91, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Sands and Reverend Randy Roberts officiating. The family requests that face coverings be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.
Mr. Nelson was born on December 17, 1929 to the late Jessie and Maggie Snydor Nelson in Stokes County. He attended Sandy Ridge High School and was self-employed as a carpenter and a farmer. He served as a supervisor with the Stokes County Soil and Water District for twelve years. Mr. Nelson also served in the Stokes County Fire Department for forty-six years. He was currently employed with Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge.
He was a wonderful husband, loving brother, giving father and grandfather and loyal friend. Mr. Nelson was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a deacon for several years. His first love was his God and his second love was his family. His greatest desire was to help others. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which my Lord has given me."
In addition to his parents, Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by two brothers, Gilmer and Curtis Nelson, four sisters, Della Nelson, Margaret N. Boyd, Elva Tilley and Loreen N. Bullins and one grandson, Paul Nelson.
Survivors include his wife, Hazel Hall Nelson; two sons, Barry (Kim) Nelson of Lawsonville and Johnny (Angie) Nelson of Mt. Airy; one step-son, Donald Stephens; two step-daughters, Janice (Byron) Combs and Kay Stephens, all of Lawsonville; two sisters, Minnie Bullins and Sudie N. Nelson, both of Madison; five grandchildren, Kelly, Amber, Christopher, Jackie and Cole and three great-grandchildren, John Paul, Levi and J.C. Nelson.
Mr. Nelson may be viewed on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 4128 NC Hwy 704 E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
