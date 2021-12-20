Menu
John William Reich
Reich, John William

November 25, 1935 - December 14, 2021

Mr. John William Reich, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home. He was born November 25, 1935, in Forsyth County to the late John Lewis and Flora Tatum Reich. John attended the Moravian Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a retiree of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. John loved sports, especially NASCAR racing. He adored his pet chihuahuas and working in his yard as his health permitted.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Helen Reich Beck and husband, Bill Beck; Betty Gayle Reich Bennett and Rosanelle Reich Kiger and husband, Clarence Kiger; and brother-in-law, Doug Tuttle. He is survived by his loving wife of 59-1/2 years, Patricia "Pat" Tuttle Reich; daughters, Lori Reich Carlyle and husband Mark, Lynda Reich Nasti and husband, Robert; granddaughter, Brooke Carlyle McCauley and husband, Chris; great-grandsons, Will and Jackson McCauley; brother-in-law, Jack Bennett, Sr. and nephews, Jack Bennett, Jr., and Ted Beck. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Rural Hall Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Mark Carlyle. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 (Attn: Finance). The family would like to express their gratitude for their attention and special assistance during John's illness. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.
