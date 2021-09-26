John Wesley Sherrill passed away on September 14, 2021 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. He was born April 4, 1933 to John W. and Emma Rogers Sherrill.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Ophelia; two children, daughter Becky; son Steve and wife Mary Jane; grandson Scott and wife Brittany; granddaughter Julie Eary and husband Adam; and two precious great grandsons Turner and Miles Sherrill; two sisters Loyce Davis and Joyce Hight of Davidson, NC.
John resided in Winston-Salem for many years where he was employed by Piedmont Airlines and US Air. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, and square dancing with the Salem Squares Club. John also loved serving as a Hospice Volunteer and going on mission building team trips with the Mount Tabor UMC team.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
The family especially wishes to thank the staff at Laurel Meadows for their loving care of John and kindness to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Building Team fund at Mount Tabor United Methodist church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or to the Sherrill Scholarship Fund at Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Hillsville, Virginia
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
VAUGHAN-GUYNN-McGRADY CHAPEL
Folks, I've read of Mr. John's death and I wish to use this means of sending heartfelt love and sympathy to all the Sherrill family in all these days of sorrow and loss. The Sherrill family members I knew during my pastorate at Vanderburg UMC were faithful, diligent persons of faith who led in making life better for everyone. I grieve with you to learn of John's death. Remembering as I do that the Sherrills are people of faith, I think you'll understand when I say "Heaven holds wondrous attraction!" I hold you all in my thoughts, in my prayers and in my heart---ever! John Duvall, retired UMC pastor, WNC Conference
Rev. John Duvall
Friend
October 29, 2021
To Johnny´s loved ones,
Many memories of this hardworking, kind, helpful, good man. Having grown up nextdoor to the family, Johnny was a true godsend. There was nothing he wouldn´t do for my parents and our family, ready to pitch in at any moment. These moments are forever in my memories and we know that those kind of neighbors are rare these days. May God Bless you all.
Love Cindy(Fowler) and Dale Smith
Cindy Fowler Smith
Friend
October 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Johnny´s passing. Our sincere condolences and prayers for your family.
Bruce Flynt
Betty Flynt
Michael and Karen Allen
Jeff and Krista White
Bruce Flynt
Friend
September 26, 2021
Oh Mrs. Sherrill! We are so upset to hear the passing of Mr. Sherrill. We love you guys so much. We were so lucky to be y´all´s neighbor for so long. We are praying for you and the whole family. Sending you strength and love!